Deep in the Mountains of Honduras, Few Know What this U.S. Military Task Force Does by Todd South – Army Times

Over the past four decades a small outpost in Honduras has housed a mix of U.S. military forces, backed by aid organizations to do a Swiss Army-knife type mission of providing medical assistance, disaster response and military training for Latin American allies.

Joint Task Force Bravo contains between 500 and 1,500 U.S. troops at Soto Cano Air Base, Honduras and hosts both permanent active-duty staff and rotating Guard and reserve troops for its regionally focused mission.

Army Col. Steven Barry recently spoke with Army Times about the task force mission and how it fits into the larger U.S. Southern Command focus on Central and South America.

Barry hails from Hamilton, New Jersey and he is a 1996 graduate of the U.S. Military Academy at West Point. Most of his career has been spent in armor and cavalry units. He has had multiple deployments during his career, including Germany, Macedonia, Kosovo and Iraq…