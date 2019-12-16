Congress Takes Aim at Syrian War Crimes, Russian Aggression by Matthew Lee – Associated Press

Congress on Tuesday ratcheted up pressure on Syria, Russia and China while making it more difficult for the Trump administration to reduce commitments to allies from Europe to Asia.

As part of a defense policy bill that passed the Senate, lawmakers will impose sanctions on Syrian troops and others responsible for atrocities committed during Syria’s civil war and fund war crimes investigations and prosecutions.

The bill also registered strong congressional concern about Russia and China, will bind the U.S. to supporting Ukraine militarily and bar the Trump administration from any move to recognize Russia’s annexation of Crimea. In addition, it will restrict President Donald Trump’s ability to extract the U.S. from NATO or draw down its troop presence in South Korea.

And, it establishes funding for long-term emergency medical care for more than 40 American diplomats, other government workers and their dependents who were injured in mysterious circumstances in Cuba and China…