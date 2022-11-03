A new SWJ−El Centro Anthology, Competition in Order and Progress: Criminal Insurgencies and Governance in Brazil, edited by El Centro Senior Fellows Drs. John P. Sullivan and Robert J. Bunker is now available.

Competition in Order and Progress examines the competition in statemaking between criminal enterprises (gangs, militias, and criminal armed groups) and the state. The title builds from Brazil's motto Ordem e Progresso to capture the dynamics of state transition in Brazil's favelas, prisons, and beyond.

The text includes previously published research note, essays, appendices, and new content including contributions by Pablo Baisotti, Natalie D. Baker and Gabriel Leão, Luis Jorge Garay-Salamanca, Paul Rexton Kan, Alma Keshavarz, José de Arimatéia da Cruz, Becky Kohler da Cruz, Carlos Frederico De Oliveira Pereira, Guillermo Macías, Stephen M. Nogura, , Robert Muggah and Ilona Szabó de Carvalho, Eduardo Salcedo Albarán, Matthew Aaron Richmond, Rashmi Singh, Andrea Varosi, and Christian Vianna de Azevedo.

Source: John P. Sullivan and Robert J. Bunker, Editors, Competition in Order and Progress: Criminal Insurgencies and Governance in Brazil. (A Small Wars Journal−El Centro Anthology.) Bloomington: Xlibris. 2022.