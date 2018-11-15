Competing and Winning in Africa, a Vast Theater of Opportunity by Chris Karns – Air Force Times

Africa is a vast area where massive opportunity exists. It is a place of robust resources, rare minerals, reserves of oil and the potential for huge gains. Its potential impact can be great and return on investment even greater. With the right resources and development, it can lead to more secure futures, but may be overlooked due to competing investment priorities.

The opportunity exists, not just for the U.S., but for near peer competitors as well. China is investing considerably in Africa and possesses great market share.

Maximizing this opportunity requires consistent engagement, especially during times of fluctuation, challenge and change.

A little bit of investment goes a long way in Africa. U.S. investment and its small U.S. defense footprint is making a difference in Africa, but the field is changing and competition is fierce…