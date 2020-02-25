Combatting Terrorism Center’s “Sentinel” – February 2020 Issue Now Online

Combatting Terrorism Center’s “Sentinel” – February 2020 Issue

“Fighters Without Borders"—Forecasting New Trends in Iran Threat Network Foreign Operations Tradecraft - By Matthew Levitt

A View from the CT Foxhole: Brigadier General Dagvin R.M. Anderson, Commander, U.S. Special Operations Command Africa - By Jason Warner

A View from the CT Foxhole: An Interview with an Official at Europol's EU Internet Referral Unit - By Amarnath Amarasingam

The Cyber Threat from Iran after the Death of Soleimani - By Annie Fixler

"Breaking the Walls" Goes Global: The Evolving Threat of Jihadi Prison Assaults and Riots - By Bennett Clifford and Caleb Weiss