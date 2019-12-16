Small Wars Journal

Combatting Terrorism Center Sentinel – December 2019 Issue Now Online

Combatting Terrorism Center Sentinel – December 2019 Issue

The El Paso Terrorist Attack: The Chain Reaction of Global Right-Wing Terror

By Graham Macklin

A View from the CT Foxhole: Lieutenant General John N.T. "Jack" Shanahan, Director, Joint Artificial Intelligence Center, Department of Defense

By Don Rassler

The Halle, Germany, Synagogue Attack and the Evolution of the Far-Right Terror Threat

By Daniel Koehler

The 2016 Copenhagen 'Matchstick' Terror Plot and the Evolving Transnational Character of Terrorism in the West

By Tore Hamming