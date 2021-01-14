Small Wars Journal

Combating Terrorism Center at West Point: January 2021 Edition of the CTC Sentinel

Thu, 01/14/2021 - 6:26pm

Link: https://ctc.usma.edu/january-2021/

 

In This Issue

Terrorism and Counterterrorism Challenges for the Biden Administration

Bruce Hoffman, Jacob Ware

A View from the CT Foxhole: David Lasseter, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction

Stephen Hummel, Paul Cruickshank, Don Rassler

Afghanistan’s Security Forces Versus the Taliban: A Net Assessment

Jonathan Schroden

The April 2020 Islamic State Terror Plot Against U.S. and NATO Military Bases in Germany: The Tajik Connection

Nodirbek Soliev

