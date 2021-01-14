Combating Terrorism Center at West Point: January 2021 Edition of the CTC Sentinel

Link: https://ctc.usma.edu/january-2021/
In This Issue
Terrorism and Counterterrorism Challenges for the Biden Administration
Bruce Hoffman, Jacob Ware
A View from the CT Foxhole: David Lasseter, Deputy Assistant Secretary of Defense for Countering Weapons of Mass Destruction
Stephen Hummel, Paul Cruickshank, Don Rassler
Afghanistan’s Security Forces Versus the Taliban: A Net Assessment
Jonathan Schroden
The April 2020 Islamic State Terror Plot Against U.S. and NATO Military Bases in Germany: The Tajik Connection
Nodirbek Soliev
Categories: counter-terrorism