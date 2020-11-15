Civil Affairs Association Publication: Carving our Niche: A Modular Concept for Future Civil Affairs

https://www.civilaffairsassoc.org/post/carving-our-niche-a-modular-concept-for-future-special-operations-forces-civil-affairs

By Brenden Jackman

Problem Statement

How does a four-person Civil Affairs Team (CAT) conduct Human Network Analysis (HNA), Foreign Internal Defense (FID), Humanitarian Assistance (HA), and support to Unconventional Warfare (UW) over an entire Area of Responsibility (AOR) when statistically one person being non-mission capable reduces its the team’ capabilities by 25 percent? The current CAT structure restricts the ability to balance survivability with the accomplishment of a mission. Additionally, the nature of Civil Affairs missions requires a wider skill set to meet the supported commander’s intent.