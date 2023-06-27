Small Wars Journal−El Centro Fellow Pablo A. Baisotti has published a research paper on Chinese influence operations in Latin America. The paper, "China's Charm Offensive in Latin America and the Caribbean: A comprehensive Analysis of China's Strategic Communication Strategy Across the Region [Part I: Propaganda and Politics]" was published by the Florida International University's Jack D. Gordon Institute for Public Policy,

Abstract: This paper analyzes the expansion of Chinese media and public diplomacy in Latin America and the Caribbean (LAC). Through its “discourse of power” and an attempt to extend its soft power across the continent, Chinese and some LAC media (print, audiovisual, and digital) sustained, amplified, and exalted the “achievements” of the Communist regime and the possibility of sharing them as a “community of common destiny” for all the world’s peoples. China strives to promote a positive image through communication and propaganda campaigns, incorporating LAC journalists, academics, politicians, and others who can improve its image as a reliable and supportive partner of the “Global South.”

Source: Pablo Baisotti, "China's Charm Offensive in Latin America and the Caribbean: A comprehensive Analysis of China's Strategic Communication Strategy Across the Region [Part I: Propaganda and Politics]" (2023). Research Publications. 55, https://digitalcommons.fiu.edu/jgi_research/55.