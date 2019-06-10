CENTCOM: Yemen Rebels' Downing of US Drone Indicates Iranian Assistance by Chad Garland – Stars & Stripes

Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen shot down a U.S. MQ-9 Reaper drone at an altitude that U.S. Central Command said Sunday shows improved capability and likely assistance by Iran.

The CENTCOM statement confirmed earlier reports of the incident, which took place earlier this month, and comes as the U.S. has accused Iran of attacking merchant ships in the region amid rising tensions in a standoff between Washington and Tehran.

The drone was shot down June 6 by what officials believe was a SA-6 missile. About a week later, on Thursday, a second surface-to-air missile — a modified SA-7, CENTCOM said — was shot at another MQ-9 over the Gulf of Oman, but missed its target by about half a mile…