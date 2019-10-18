Brett McGurk Warns that ISIS Threats are Likely to Reemerge by Diana Stancy Correll - Military Times

Preserving the Syrian Democratic Forces is key to preventing an Islamic State resurgence after the withdrawal of U.S. troops from Syria, according to the former special envoy to the counter-ISIS coalition.

But Brett McGurk, who resigned from his State Department post in December, says the U.S. is increasingly losing its grasp on keeping the Kurdish-led SDF together.

“I think the ability of the United States to hold the SDF intact, which is critical to mitigating the risk of an ISIS resurgence, is draining by the day,” McGurk said at an event Monday hosted by the Federation for the Defense of Democracies.

“I think the threats at this stage, there’s a very high risk that they’ll reemerge,” McGurk said.

The SDF is composed of Syrian Kurds, Arabs, and other ethnic groups…