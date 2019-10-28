Bradleys and Army Infantry Roll Into Syria to Help Secure Oil Wells by Shawn Snow – Military Times

Bradley armored vehicles rolled into eastern Syria on a mission to combat ISIS and prevent oil wells from falling back into the hands of the Islamic extremist group, according to an official with Operation Inherent Resolve.

Army Col. Myles B. Caggins III, a spokesman for the U.S.-led mission to defeat ISIS in Iraq and Syria, said the mechanized forces moving into Deir ez-Zor province, Syria, hailed from the 30th Armored Brigade Combat team, a National Guard unit from South Carolina.

NBC News was first to report it, citing OIR commander Army Lt. Gen. Pat White, that Bradleys and Army grunts had crossed into Deir ez-Zor…