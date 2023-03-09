​Read the entire country by country and regional and functional analysis at this link: https://www.fdd.org/policy-tracker/2023/09/01/biden-administration-foreign-policy-tracker-september-3/

September 1, 2023 | FDD Tracker: August 3-September 1, 2023

Biden Administration Foreign Policy Tracker: September

Trend Overview

By John Hardie

Welcome back to the Biden Administration Foreign Policy Tracker. Once a month, we ask FDD’s experts and scholars to assess the administration’s foreign policy. They provide trendlines of very positive, positive, neutral, negative, or very negative for the areas they watch.

Aiming to curtail Beijing’s ability to exploit American technology, the Biden administration moved to restrict U.S. investment in China. At the same time, President Joe Biden dispatched Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo to China as part of his — so far unsuccessful — effort to establish a “floor” under ever-worsening relations between Washington and Beijing. Biden did, however, score a big win with a U.S.-Japan-South Korea summit at Camp David, where leaders from the three countries pledged to step up trilateral cooperation.

Meanwhile, Biden has asked Congress for another $24 billion in Ukraine-related funding. As debate heats up in Congress and among GOP presidential candidates, the White House is falling short in explaining to the American people why support for Ukraine serves U.S. interests. A spate of press leaks by administration officials expressing pessimism about Kyiv’s military prospects has only exacerbated skepticism regarding Ukraine aid.I

n the Middle East, the administration continues to pursue a normalization agreement between Israel and Saudi Arabia but has put the potential deal in jeopardy by demanding Israeli concessions to the Palestinians. Meanwhile, the White House struck a hostage-swap deal with Iran that will grant Tehran access to $6 billion.

Check back next month to see how the Biden administration deals with these and other challenges.