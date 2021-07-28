Access the Tracker HERE.



July 28, 2021 | FDD Tracker: July 15 – 28, 2021

Biden Administration Foreign Policy Tracker: Late July

Jonathan Schanzer

Senior Vice President for Research

Trend Overview

Edited by Jonathan Schanzer

Welcome back to the Biden Administration Foreign Policy Tracker. Two times per month, we ask FDD’s experts and scholars to assess the administration’s foreign policy. They do so with a smile, while providing trendlines of very positive, positive, neutral, negative, or very negative for the areas they watch. As our experts note, this has not been a quiet summer. The United States continues to beat a rapid retreat from the Middle East. Tensions linger over a massive cyberattack by Russia-based cybercriminals. And Iran is now digging in its heels even after President Joe Biden’s White House offered up more concessions than most experts thought possible. Read below to see how FDD’s scholars assess these challenges. And do not forget to check back again in two weeks. The one thing you can count on these days is rapid change.