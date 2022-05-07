Welcome back to the Biden Administration Foreign Policy Tracker. Once a month, we ask FDD’s experts and scholars to assess the administration’s foreign policy. They provide trendlines of very positive, positive, neutral, negative, or very negative for the areas they watch.

President Joe Biden ended the month at the NATO summit in Madrid, where he and allied leaders announced measures to strengthen their military presence in Europe following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. Turkey greenlit Finland’s and Sweden’s bids to join NATO, while the administration expressed support for Ankara’s request for F-16s. At the G7, Biden and his counterparts agreed to explore how to cap the price of Russian oil exports and launched a project to fund infrastructure in developing countries and counter China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

When it comes to redressing Beijing’s illiberal economic practices, however, the Biden team remains divided on how to proceed. Separately, the administration threw some counterpunches in an intensifying U.S.-China fight for influence in the Pacific Islands, but Washington still seems two steps behind Beijing in advancing economic ties with Indo-Pacific countries.

Meanwhile, Washington and Tehran resumed talks aimed at reviving the 2015 Iran nuclear deal. Biden’s determination to rejoin the deal despite its fatal flaws continues to unnerve America’s Gulf allies and Israel, which — with Washington’s encouragement — are boosting their defense cooperation to counter Iran. Closer to home, the administration struggled to assert U.S. leadership in America’s backyard as key Latin American partners snubbed Biden’s Summit of the Americas.

Please check back in with us next month to see how the administration dealt with these and other challenges.