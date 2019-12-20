Attack on Kabul Rally Kills 32; Top Afghan Politicians Unhurt by Ayaz Gul – VOA News

Officials in Afghanistan say at least 32 people were killed and around 60 injured Friday when gunmen opened fire on a gathering in Kabul, with high-profile opposition politicians in attendance.

Witnesses said the shooting started when a former vice president, Karim Khalili, was delivering his speech to a ceremony in the Afghan capital, organized to commemorate the death of a prominent minority Shi’ite Hazara politician.

The event was being shown live by Afghan television stations and Khalili could be seen running for cover along with others when the gunfire erupted from a nearby under-construction building.

There were women and children among those killed and injured, and Afghan health officials say they expect the death toll to increase.

Afghan Interior Ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said Afghan security forces later engaged three assailants and killed them in the ensuing hours-long clash to end the siege…