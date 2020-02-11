Army's 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade Is Headed to Africa by Matthew Cox - Military.com

The Army's 1st Security Force Assistance Brigade will deploy to Africa in coming weeks to train forces in an effort to contend with Russia and China on the continent, the Pentagon announced today.

The deployment is the result of a review that Secretary of Defense Mark Esper has been conducting to assess how U.S. military forces, programs and activities within each combatant command support the National Defense Strategy, according to Pentagon spokeswoman Alyssa Farah…