Army Guard Unit Runs a Range of Missions, Including Insider Attack Response, During Recent Afghan Tour by Todd South – Army Times

For most of the past year soldiers with the 48th Infantry Brigade Combat Team out of the Georgia Army National Guard were spread around Afghanistan running a range of duties from training Afghan soldiers, to pulling basic guard duty to artillery fire missions to “Guardian Angel” security protection from insider attacks.

The 2,100 soldiers racked up 544 combat badges, eight Army Commendation Medals for valor and 14 Purple Hearts, said Col. Matthew Smith, brigade commander.

Most of the unit left for the deployment in early January, and about 1,600 were home by July, the remaining soldiers returned in September…