America’s Biggest Mideast Base Is Getting Bigger by Adam Taylor – Washington Post

The Trump administration has moved to pull back troops from conflict zones like Syria and Afghanistan. But here at Al Udeid, home to the largest U.S. military base in the Middle East, there is no sense of retreat.

Vast sums of money are being spent to improve this sprawling air base, making it not only more central to the U.S. military posture, but also more permanent.

U.S. officials are cautious about the language they use to describe the work at the site, dubbing it an upgrade, while Qatari officials call it an expansion. Though there have been no plans announced to send more troops to the base, it could accommodate considerably more than the 10,000 here on any given day…