American Troops at Syria Base Say They’ll Keep Pressure on ISIS by Sarah El Deeb – Associated Press

At a base in eastern Syria, a senior U.S. coalition commander said Monday that American troops who remain in Syria are redeploying to bases, including in some new locations, and working with the Kurdish-led forces to keep up the pressure on the Islamic State militants and prevent the extremists from resurging or breaking out of prisons. The commander, Air Force Maj. Gen. Eric T. Hill, said even though Bradley armored vehicles have arrived in eastern Syria, the mission’s focus has not changed. He said the “force mix,” including the mechanized armored vehicles deployed in Syria for the first time since the war against IS, has an array of capabilities to deny IS the chance to regroup…

There Have Been No Coalition anti-ISIS Strikes in Syria Since Turkey Launched Military Operations by Shawn Snow – Military Times

Besides the raid that bagged Abū Bakr al-Baghdadi in late October, coalition forces have not conducted any strikes against ISIS targets in Syria since Turkey launched military operations in the country on Oct. 9, according to the U.S.-led anti-ISIS coalition. While coalition aircraft are not physically striking ISIS remnants in Syria, officials with Operation Inherent Resolve said that anti-ISIS operations continue through intelligence collection and disrupting the terror network’s financing operations…

