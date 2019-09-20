Afghanistan's Taliban Meets Chinese Government in Beijing by Abdul Qadir Sediqi and Rupam Jain – Reuters

A Taliban delegation met China’s special representative for Afghanistan in Beijing to discuss the group’s peace talks with the United States, a spokesman for the Islamist insurgency said.

The meeting, on Sunday, comes after U.S. President Donald Trump’s 11th-hour cancellation earlier this month of negotiations with the Taliban, which many had hoped would pave the way to a broader peace deal with the Afghan government and ending an 18-year war…