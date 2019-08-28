Afghan Security Forces Still Worth Supporting by Abdul Rahman Rahmani and Jason Criss Howk - Military Times

As the ninth round of peace talks continues to end the 18-year American war in Afghanistan, Zalmay Khalilzad, the U.S. special envoy for Afghan peace, rejected rumors that the deal might cut aid to the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF), tweeting “We will defend Afghan forces now and after any agreement with the Talibs.”

In the meantime, President Donald Trump on the last day of G7 Summit in Biarritz, France, said “there is no timeline for U.S. forces’ withdrawal from Afghanistan.” Also, Sen. Lindsey Graham on Sunday advised president Trump to leave at least 8,600 counter terrorism force in Afghanistan.

The evidence that the U.S. wants a shift in its current political policy in Afghanistan is clear, yet actions should to be taken to fulfill the coalition’s commitments in Afghanistan. For starters the U.S. and its allies should shift peace talks from Doha to Kabul, where the future of Afghanistan will be decided. History shows that deals signed outside of the country have failed to reach their aims…