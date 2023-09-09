9/9/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, September 8, 2023

2. Deterrence in Taiwan Is Failing

3. China, North Korea pursue new targets while honing cyber capabilities

4. India studies response to potential Taiwan invasion

5. US House panel plans Taiwan war game with Wall Street executives

6. Do Policy Schools Still Have a Point?

7. PLA Social Media Warfare and the Cognitive Domain

8. Russia’s Would-Be Assassins Still Stalk Europe’s Streets

9. How American Institutions Went From Trust to Bust

10. The Terrorism Potentials of ChatGPT & Related Generative AI Models

11. China’s military seeks to exploit U.S. troops, veterans, general warns

12. US ‘Increasingly Concerned’ With Ukraine Battlefield Tactics Against Russia

13. The cold war holds lessons for America’s rivalry with China, say Condoleezza Rice and Niall Ferguson

14. The International Criminal Court Will Now Prosecute Cyberwar Crimes

15. China Won’t Start With Taiwan

16. G20 Declaration Omits Criticism of Russia, Notes Ukrainians’ ‘Suffering’

17. FACT SHEET: Delivering an Ambitious Agenda for the G20

18. In Ukraine, a U.S. Arms Dealer Is Making a Fortune and Testing Limits

19. 5th Circuit finds Biden White House, CDC violated First Amendment

20. US repositioning forces in Niger in ‘precautionary’ move

21. What an S-400 kill and a spec ops raid reveal about Ukraine's ability to hit Russia



Korean News Content:

1. ‘The Sister’ Review: North Korea’s Sibling Dynasty

2. Ex-US intelligence officer for North Korea points to growing concern on nuclear threat toward South

3. The Perils of a Renewed North Korea-Russia Relationship

4. China, North Korea pursue new targets while honing cyber capabilities

5. Sinpho South Shipyard: New Submarine Makes Debut, but With Many Questions To Be Answered

6. Japan and South Korea’s rapprochement is shakier than it looks

7. N. Korean leader attends paramilitary parade to mark key anniversary

8. DP leader questioned over illegal money transfers to N. Korea

9. Yoon, Biden meet on margins of G20 summit

10. Nuclear-powered submarines: A timely necessity for S. Korea

11. S. Korea deplores N. Korea's launch of nuclear attack submarine

12. Fans left confused after Wales welcomes Korea with Chinese characters

13. S. Korean nuclear envoy voices concerns over forced repatriation of NK defectors in meeting with UN rapporteur

14, 3 minor natural earthquakes strike near N. Korea's nuclear test site

15. [INTERVIEW] N. Korean defector keeps fingers crossed for daughter detained in China

16. Vladimir Putin - Kim Jong Un Summit: A Partnership of Gangsters

17. China distances itself from North Korea-Russia ties: experts

18. Analysis | How the Nuclear Missile Threat from North Korea Keeps Growing