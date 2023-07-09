9/7/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, September 6, 2023

2. Special Operations General Officer Nominations | SOF News

3. Analysis | Famed hacker and Twitter whistleblower Peiter 'Mudge' Zatko is joining the Biden administration

4. Analysis | The G-20 summit is a huge global branding exercise for Modi’s India

5. Pentagon Plans Vast AI Fleet to Counter China Threat

6. New Pentagon Drone Program Needs to Avoid ‘Replicating’ Past Mistakes

7. Inside Ukraine’s assassination programme

8. China Slowdown Means It May Never Overtake US Economy, Forecast Shows

9. Analysis: Xi reprimanded by elders at Beidaihe over direction of nation

10. Was Xi Jinping actually reprimanded by retired Party leaders?

11. US Army scraps Abrams tank upgrade, unveils new modernization plan

12. Felony convictions vacated for 4 Navy officers in ‘Fat Leonard’ case

13. US to send depleted uranium rounds to Ukraine

14. Opinion | China’s Military Is Going Global

15. A Backdoor Call to Arms: Foreign Fighters in National Defense

16. In Southeast Asia, U.S.-China Competition Is More than a Two-Player Game

17. ‘A Desperate Move’ – Kremlin Under Fire Over Russia’s Ammo Situation

18. Xi’s Policies Have Shortened the Fuse on China’s Economic Time Bomb

19. U.S. Deterrence Against China Is Not Working

20. America’s Digital Achilles’ Heel

21. Putin Grows More Paranoid of Potential Threats to Power

22. With His Nuclear Threats, Putin Plays the West Like a Fiddle

23. Our Modern-Day Mackinder (Robert Kaplan)

24. Revisiting the Hedge Strategy with Renewed Urgency

25. Ukraine’s Strikes Behind Enemy Lines Are Paying Off

26. Cyberwar and Conventional Warfare in Ukraine

27. Japanese, U.S., the Philippines Drill in the South China Sea; China Contests U.S. Position on Territorial Disputes

28. Biden’s stance on Ukraine should be clear

29. Opinion | Inside the saga of the State Department’s missing Iran envoy



1. US scorns Putin's possible turn toward North Korea

2. N. Korea will face 'repercussions' if it provides weapons to Russia: Kirby

3. Chinese delegation to visit N. Korea for celebrations of founding anniv.

4. N. Korean leader may choose unexpected route for upcoming meeting with Putin: NIS

5. Why the North Korea-Russia alliance is worrying America

6. US considering long-range fires for Ukraine, State Dept. official says

7. Navy warship to help reenact Korean War’s pivotal amphibious assault on Incheon

8. ‘US Navy group heading for Yellow Sea in biggest show of strength near eastern China in 10 years

10. North Korea, the original Hermit Kingdom, slowly reopens after covid

11. North Korea Finds New Leverage in the Ukraine War

12. Yoon says N. Korea's nuclear program is existential threat to Indo-Pacific

13. Why China, Russia, and North Korea Joining Forces in the Indo-Pacific Isn’t a Prelude to War

14. N. Korea moves to accelerate production of automatic rifle ammunition

15. There is no ‘nuclear peace’ on the Korean Peninsula

16. Kim Jong-un's Arms Deals with Putin Must Be Stopped

17. N. Korea’s defense ministry criticizes military units that failed to collect enough salt

18. North's mid-air detonation tests suggest will to kill

19. South Korea’s Political Bifurcation Will Stifle Any Trilateral Agreement

