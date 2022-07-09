9/7/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, SEPTEMBER 6 (Putin's War)

2. Ukraine: CDS Daily brief (06.09.22) CDS comments on key events

3. National Defense Service Medal won’t be awarded after December

4. Futures Command faces identity crisis as Army shifts mission

5. Biden’s ‘no’ on Russia terrorism label picks Congress fight

6. Japan, US, Philippines to step up maritime security ties

7. So Square It’s Hip: ​​Gen Z Tries on the Communist Cadre Look

8. Inside Norway’s complex plan to save a stranded Air Force Osprey

9. Are al Qaeda and Iran really at odds?

10. FDD | Deal or No Deal, Israel Must Restore a Credible Military Threat

11. FDD | Washington must act to build capable federal cybersecurity workforce

12. China drills improved Taiwan's combat abilities, President Tsai says

13. Putin calls for review of Ukraine grain deal, accuses West of deception

14. Seeking a Program Manager for SoA in Taiwan

15. Biden to host U.S.-Pacific Island summit amid heightened tensions with Beijing

16. New Details Revealed in 'Fat Leonard' Escape, Detention as Manhunt Continues

17. World War II and the Rise of American Intelligence

18. UWM 'volunteers' for dining halls sought, staff email shows

19. The Weakness of Xi Jinping

20. In Praise of Lesser Evils

21. The Dangerous Decade

22. Russia Is Taking A Big Risk Purchasing Rockets and Artillery Shells From North Korea

Korean News Content:

1. U.S. ready for 'all contingencies' of N. Korean provocation, envoy says in trilateral meeting with S. Korea, Japan

2. South Korea, Japan discuss goals at Australia’s Pitch Black exercise

3. S. Korean defense chief dangles prospect of 'infinite' benefits for N.K. denuclearization

4. PPP mulls addressing U.S. Congress on inflation act concerns

5. N. Korea calls U.S. human rights abuse accusations 'grave provocation'

6. Yoon gov't OKs civic group's plan for aid to N. Korea for 1st time

7. Biden hails achievement in winning investments from S. Korea

8. N. Korea orders campaign against young people singing songs with altered lyrics, S. Korean songs

9. U.S. stands ready for talks with Korea on EV tax credits

10.Heroes, heart-wrenching stories go viral after Typhoon Hinnamnor

11. S. Korea, Japan hold first senior-level defense talks in 6 years amid NK threats

12. Facing food shortages, N. Korea calls on overseas officials to secure corn, rice, and beans

13. Japan, S Korea, U.S. agree on tighter nuclear ties over N Korea threat

14. Hopes up for top-level negotiations on IRA, as US vice president plans Seoul visit