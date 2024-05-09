9/5/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Not Today--and Tomorrow’s Not Good Either: The Mission of the US Army Pacific by John Nagl

2. State Department Actions to Counter Russia’s Election Interference and Foreign Malign Influence Operations

3. Ukraine’s Victory Plan

4. Former aide to New York governors charged with acting as an agent of the Chinese government

5. DOJ announces new crackdown on Russian disinformation in 2024 election

6. Mission to Mao:US Intelligence and the Chinese Communists in World War II (New book on the OSS in China)

7. Pentagon to set up military repair hubs in 5 Indo-Pacific countries

8. How the Marine Corps is testing a ‘narco-boat’ for resupply efforts

9. Right-wing influencers were duped to work for covert Russian influence operation, US says

10. Readout of Assistant Secretary of Defense Dr. Ely Ratner's Meeting With Japanese Parliamentary Vice-Minister of Defense Miyake Shingo

11. The Anonymous Military Leaders with the Weight of the Election on Their Shoulders

12. US forces should consider Ukraine’s freewheeling model for social media messaging, analysts say

13. Expect a $833B defense budget for FY25, but not on time, lawmaker says

14. Commentary: Can the US and China avoid a catastrophic clash?

15. Japan and Australia agree to increase joint military training

16. Small Units Need Protection from Drones—But What Capabilities Should a Light, Maneuverable Counter-UAS Platform Include?

17. China’s Disinformation and US Elections: What to Watch for in Congressional Contests

18. Ukrainian Resistance to Russian Disinformation

19. Dark Tunnels and Moral Beacons

20. Victor Davis Hanson: The Truth About World War II

21. Pseudo-Scholars and the Rise of the Barbarian Right

22. Biden Expected to Block U.S. Steel Takeover

23. Burma's Quest for Drone Supremacy: A Cautionary Tale

24. Teasing Putin says Russia backs Kamala Harris, cites her 'infectious' laugh

Korean News Content:

1. A 10 Point Promise to the North Korean People

2. Will South Korea’s Defense Industry Boom Change U.S.-ROK Military Relations?

3. United States of America-Republic of Korea Extended Deterrence Strategy and Consultation Group

4. S. Korea to hold defense ministerial meeting with UNC member states next week

5. Russia has procured over 16,500 containers of munitions, related materiel from N. Korea since last Sept.: US official

6. [Exclusive] Old Korean Legation building could get historic listing Monday

7. S. Korea, US brace for NK 'grave provocations' around US election

8. N. Korea sending balloons into S. Korea for 2nd consecutive day: JCS

9. North Korean Spies Are Infiltrating U.S. Companies Through IT Jobs

10. UAE begins commercial operation of 4th nuclear reactor at S. Korean-built plant

11. North Korea punishes teenagers for watching S. Korean dramas, publicly shames families

12. ‘Sense of duty’: US, South Korea search underwater for missing Korean War bomber

13. ＜Inside N. Korea＞'I'm too hungry to work'... Flood Recovery Workers Deserting Due to Starvation, Continued Government Demands for Materials and Aid from Ordinary People

14. Trump’s Extolling North Korea’s Leader Kim Jong-un Has South Korean Policy-Makers Worried

15. N. Korea urgently extends rail lines to military fuel depots to enhance security

16. Bold remarks by Yoon's aide on US elections reflect Trump concerns

17. The Politics of Flooding and Stability in North Korea

18. US Navy ship enters Hanwha Ocean plant for maintenance

