9/3/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

1. In China, Jake Sullivan cements a triumph of quiet diplomacy

2. Putin arrives in Mongolia, a member of the ICC that issued an arrest warrant for him

3. China’s Defense Spending: The $700 Billion Distraction

4. US Navy’s Achilles Heel In Indo-Pacific Gives Edge To China; Pentagon Banks On Asian Allies To Boost Its Navy

5. Unqualified F-35 Pilot At the Controls During Utah National Guard Apache Crash, Investigation Reveals

6. Los Angeles-Class: This Might Be the Navy's Best Submarine Ever

7. 'AI gold mine': NGA aims to exploit archive of satellite images, expert analysis

8. Pacific policing deal a masterstroke of Australian diplomacy

9. Saudi game of thrones clearer with new royal order

10. Polish defense show lures global players amid record spending spree

11. Once neglected, Asian Americans now courted in knife-edge election

12. Two Ukrainian Top Guns Lobbied for F-16s. They Won’t Get to See If the Jets Help Fend Off Russia.

13. Beijing-Backed Trolls Target U.S. Voters as Election Nears

14. Why It’s So Hard for China to Fix Its Ailing Economy

15. Putin Begins Meetings in Mongolia in Defiance of I.C.C. Arrest Warrant

16. The Increasingly Front-Line Role of Ukrainian Women

17. Ukraine the Underdog Takes a Risk

18. Pentagon OKs 2-year tours with adult family members at US Army base in Poland

19. NSA’s China-focused ‘innovation pipeline’ targets economic imbalances

20. Inside Ukraine’s Secret Network: Partisans Thwart Occupying Forces

21. Seize the Advantage: Three Models to Improve Security Cooperation Planning

22. From World Champions to State Assets: The Outsized Impact of a Few Chinese Hackers

Korean News Content:

1. US prioritizes deterrence over denuclearization on North Korea, experts say

2. Kim Jong Un Abandoned Unification. What Do North Koreans Think?

3. RFA Insider #14b: North Korean escapee interviews: Life after Pyonghattan part 2

4. It’s Texas 60 miles from the DMZ: The US military’s largest overseas base

5. Why are Britain’s diplomats virtue-signalling to South Korea?

7. Gov't designates Oct. 1 Armed Forces Day as temporary holiday

8. Ex-U.N. chief Ban voices need to 'persuade' China to understand benefit of Koreas' unification

9. Trump says his talks with N. Korean leader Kim prove 'real change' is possible

10. What is South Korea's new unification policy?

11. N. Korea earned over US$6 bln through illicit activities over past 7 years: report

12. Japan's outgoing PM Kishida to visit South Korea

13. U.S. nuclear umbrella against N.K. threats may weaken under second Trump term: senior security official

14. Survivor of DMZ crossing: The man behind South Korea's 'Escape' film

15. Mobile menace: North Korea flexes nuclear muscle in TEL drills