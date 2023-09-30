9/30/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, September 29, 2023

2. Ukrainian resistance fighters say Russian officers who hadn't been paid by Moscow sold them key intel on the Black Sea Fleet. Missiles then tore through the headquarters.

3. U.S. Constitution at Center of Military Transfer of Responsibility Ceremony

4. Gen. Mark Milley Warns of Fealty to Dictators, in Exit Speech Aimed at Trump

5. Hollyanne Milley’s Career Presses On as Her Husband’s Wraps Up

6. Gen. Mark Milley to step aside as new Joint Chiefs chair takes command

7. Gen. Milley delivers defense of democracy and swipes at Trump in farewell address

8. As Milley exits, ‘toothaches’ and challenges facing Brown’s first days as Joint Chiefs chair

9. In Poland’s ‘J-Town,’ Soldiers Move Arms to Ukraine as Russian Spies Try to Stop Them

10. The Navy will start randomly testing SEALs and special warfare troops for steroids

11. Beijing’s Increasingly Desperate Attempts to Squelch UN Criticism

12. The Sorry State of America’s Submarine Fleet

13. General Milley and the ‘Wannabe Dictator’ (WSJ OpEd)

14. China-Taiwan Weekly Update, September 29, 2023

15. Announcing 12th Annual SOF & Irregular Warfare Symposium

16. Lessons from Ukraine: U.S. Army using conflict in Europe to prepare soldiers for the next war

17. Ukraine Situation Report: Russia Has Gained The Most Ground This Year

18. Russia’s Gray Zone Threat after Ukraine

19. Swamped with cybersecurity data, NGA hopes ChatGPT-like tools can help

20. Why Orwell Lives On (Book Review)

21. Marine Raiders complete U.S. Army Reconnaissance course

22. Army taps DRS, Intelsat for pioneering SATCOM service pilot

23. Philosophy of War: 3 Influential Theorists

Korean News Content:

1. Analysis: North Korea is Aiding the Russia-Ukraine War via Arms Trade

2. Secretary Antony J. Blinken At the 8th Annual CSIS Republic of Korea-United States Strategic Forum

3. S. Korea, U.S. hold joint anti-terrorism exercise

4. North Korea Has a Problem: Monster Missile Revealed to 'Take Out' Kim Jong Un’s Bunker

5. Unification ministry uses metaverse to recreate hometowns of elderly S. Koreans hailing from North

6. N. Korean FM slams UNSC meeting over Pyongyang's force-building policy in constitution

7. What to know and what's next for Travis King, the American soldier who ran into North Korea

8. Poll shows 79% of young Koreans agree on need to improve ties with Japan

9. Korea sees record-low births in July

10. S. Korea to extend $5 mil worth of fertilizer aid to Ukraine via U.S. agency

11. N.Korea could use nuclear weapons at any stage of conflict: Pentagon

12. ‘Absurd how Korea treats its people’: English signage fad alienates older Koreans

13. The Worrying Democratic Erosions in South Korea

14. Does Kim’s Visit to Russia Signal an End to North Korea’s Strategic Solitude?