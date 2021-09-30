9/30/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Opinion | The Pentagon’s ‘deterrence’ strategy ignores hard-earned lessons about the balance of power

2. Milley privately blames State Department for botched Afghanistan evacuation

3. ‘Speed equals safety’: Inside the Pentagon’s controversial decision to leave Bagram early

4. Milley says resigning would be 'incredible act of political defiance,' under Cotton pressure

5. Biden Paints Himself Into a Corner on the Iran Nuclear Deal

6. Army Shifting Training Priorities, Investments for Multi-Domain Ops

7. How Could the U.S. Deter Military Conflict in the Taiwan Strait?

8. Covert Operations Fail More Often than Not, so Why Do Leaders Order Them? (book review)

9. Robert Gates: How civics education became a national security issue

10. #Reviewing The Character Gap

11. Book Launch: “Three Dangerous Men: Russia, China, Iran, and the Rise of Irregular Warfare" with Seth Jones

12. What you should know about ‘Bitskrieg: The New Challenge of Cyberwarfare’

13. How the U.S. Debt Ceiling Battle Threatens the Global Economy

14. The Timing of Terrorism: The Obsessions with Dates

15. Adapting Intelligence to the New Afghanistan

16. China’s factory activity in shock slowdown as energy crisis hits home

17. America’s Revolving-Door Politics Behind The Fall Of US-Sino Ties – Analysis

18. The west is the author of its own weakness

19. Defense Business Board Relaunches After Pentagon Review

20. Readout of U.S. - PRC Defense Policy Coordination Talks



Korean News Content:

1. Explainer | What is a hypersonic missile, and has North Korea aced the technological know-how?

2. North Korea's New 'Hypersonic Missile': Not a Game Changer Just Yet

3. N.K. leader says inter-Korean communication lines will be restored in early Oct.

4. Military closely monitoring N. Korea amid concerns over additional missile launch

5. Scrap the bill (South Korean "fake news')

6. US denies hostile intent, reiterates willingness to talk with North Korea

7. North Korea does not seek improved relations with South Korea: US official

8. Japan's new leadership unlikely to resolve ties with Korea: experts

9. N.Korea's Kim offers to reopen hotline with South; denounces 'hostile' U.S.

10. North Korea's Kim says US offer of talks a 'petty trick'

11. Does North Korea Really Want To Talk to South Korea?

12. Hwasong-8: Does North Korea Really Have a Hypersonic Missile?

13. Programme of Work | United Nations Security Council

14. North Korea: the rise and rise of ‘first sister’ Kim Yo-jong

15. North Korean Missiles, Gestures Toward Seoul Seen as Latest Bid for Sanctions Relief

16. Security Situation on The Korean Peninsula

