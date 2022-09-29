9/29/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, SEPTEMBER 28 (Putin's War)

2. Ukraine: CDS Daily brief (28.09.22) CDS comments on key events

3. After months of waiting, Biden's National Security Strategy is 'coming soon'

4. US touts $810M for Pacific islands to help fend off China, some for Solomons

5. Green Berets honor JFK in ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery

6. Pentagon will double powerful HIMARS artillery for Ukraine

7. Even More Young Americans Are Unfit to Serve, a New Study Finds. Here's Why.

8. What are tactical nuclear weapons? An international security expert explains and assesses what they mean for the war in Ukraine

9. China’s Road Not Taken

10. Statement by the North Atlantic Council on the damage to gas pipelines

11. Americans Split on Increasing Defense Spending

12. EXCLUSIVE Afghan Taliban sign deal for Russian oil products, gas and wheat

13. Australian, US allies hold closed- door meetings with Westmincom

14. Sophisticated Covert Cyberattack Campaign Targets Military Contractors

15. Meta ordered to pay $175M for copying Green Beret veteran’s app

16. Why the West is trumpeting its Ukraine war intel

Korean News Content:

1. Vice President Kamala Harris commends US alliance with 'Republic of North Korea' in DMZ speech gaffe

2. South Korea Can Play a Vital Role in the Indo-Pacific

3. Yoon, Harris share concern over N. Korea, discuss IRA

4. Unification minister to visit Germany next week

5. North, South Korean rumbles greet Harris in Seoul

6. Anti-Korean Sentiment Simmers in Japan

7. N. Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: S. Korean military

8. Yoon touts FM as opposition set to pass no-confidence motion

9. DP passes motion for dismissal of foreign minister

10. Korea, Japan, U.S. hold first maritime exercise since 2017

11. North is mum on Wednesday's missile launches

12. Visit confirms the solid alliance

13. Solidarity in Support of Freedom: South Korean President Yoon’s UN Speech

14. Presidential chief of staff accuses media of destabilizing Korea-US alliance