9/28/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, SEPTEMBER 27 (Putin's War)

2. Ukraine: CDS Daily brief (27.09.22) CDS comments on key events

3. China's Xi reemerges after trip abroad quashing unfounded 'coup' rumors

4. Nord Stream Leaks Underline Gray-Zone Risks

5. Democrats brace for a national security brain drain

6. Putin's Empire Starts to Crumble

7. Russians are calling up the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense asking how to surrender, Ukraine says

8. Opinion | The U.S. and China are headed for a showdown at the U.N.

9. US ‘smart power’ can win back the Pacific

10. The Army of 2022: We’re in a bad place if soldiers can choose what mandatory training they complete

11. AFSOC AC-130J gunship to fire laser weapon in flight test in 2023

12. The Strategic Interplay Between AUKUS, the NPT, and the Rules-Based International Order

13. Meet the Lithuanian-Polish-Ukrainian Brigade, a Little-Known Unit that Presents a New Model for Security Cooperation

14. What Ted Cruz and Tucker Carlson Don’t Understand About War

15. Opinion | The disturbing strategy behind MAGA complaints about a ‘woke military’ by Max Boot

16. American Innovation Can Counter China’s BRI

17. Hezbollah and Iran Are Destabilizing the West Bank

18. Moscow Cozies Up With Hamas to Pressure Israel

19 The Nord Stream pipeline leak was an act of ‘sabotage’: Who might have done it, why, and what happens next?

20 Inside a liberated Ukrainian city, and how NATO tactics helped free it

21. The Air Force has finally rescued a stranded Osprey aircraft from a remote Norwegian island

22. A Different Kind of Russian Threat – Seeking to Install Its Candidate Atop Telecommunications Standards Body

23. American semiconductor leadership suffers from bad defense, no offense

Korean News Content:



1. North Korea fires 2 short-range ballistic missiles into East Sea: JCS

2. U.S. condemns N. Korean missile launch, urges Pyongyang to engage in dialogue

3. Harris' trip to DMZ will highlight U.S. commitment to security of S. Korea: U.S. official

4. North Korea Launches 2 Ballistic Missiles

5. North Korea’s New Nuclear Policy Law

6. What if Kim Jong Un isn’t bluffing? Seoul and Washington should shore up defenses

7. North's 7th nuke test expected Oct. 16 to Nov. 7: NIS

8. South Korea decides to scrap satellite launches using Russian rockets amid sanctions

9. South Korea's mission to NATO approved

10. Korean military rebuts possibility of USFK deploying for Taiwan

11. North Korea is at least 4 nuclear tests away from reaching weapons goals, think tank says

12. Harris Pledges Help over U.S. Tax Breaks for Korean EVs

13. Yoon’s office, ruling party step up offensive against MBC

14. DPRK lashes out against international system governed by ‘exclusive Western values’