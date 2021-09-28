9/28/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Inside the Afghanistan airlift: Split-second decisions, relentless chaos drove historic military mission

2. U.S. Spent Billions on Afghanistan and Failed to Build a Sustainable Economy

3. Opinion | China’s thuggery in the case of the ‘two Michaels’ shows its contempt for conventional diplomacy

4. U.S. Asked Russia About Offer of Bases to Monitor Afghan Terror Threat

5. Marine officer who blasted leaders over Afghanistan withdrawal now in the brig

6. The Secret War Over Pentagon Aid in Fighting Wildfires

7. What the Allegations Against Chairman Milley Really Mean

8. How ‘wonder material’ graphene became a national security concern

9. Biden’s pivot to Asia is missing something: diplomats

10. Republican lawmakers warn against more military coordination with Russia

11. America is highly vulnerable to a missile attack

12. Biden hit with backlash over removal of Pentagon’s top nuclear policy official

13. Decisive Defeat: Why the U.S. Strategy for Afghanistan Didn’t Work

14. The Taliban didn't change — it adapted to the (dis)information age

15. The price of immigration bureaucracy is risking lives

16. AUKUS: Good Goals, Bad Implementation

17. The Kremlin’s Strange Victory: How Putin Exploits American Dysfunction and Fuels American Decline

18. To Deter China, Relearn The Lost Art of Dissuasion

19. Misinformation Is About to Get So Much Worse

20. Afghanistan probably never stood a chance, reports show

21. China power crunch spreads, shutting factories and dimming growth outlook

22. War Between the U.S. and China is Coming

23. Rapid and Radical Adaptation in Counterinsurgency: Task Force 714 in Iraq

24. Xi Takes a Page From Mao’s Red Playbook

25. Biden’s Predetermined Withdrawal Leaves Both Afghanistan and Western Coalitions in Tatters

26. Succeeding Xi Jinping

Korean News Content:

1. North Korea Launches Short-Range Missile as Country’s Envoy Speaks at U.N.

2. N. Korea fires one short-range missile into East Sea: JCS

3. North Korea missile tests aim to split Seoul and Washington

4. Top nuke envoys of S. Korea, U.S. discuss N.K. missile launch over phone

5. Moon orders comprehensive analysis of N. Korea's missile launch, recent statements on inter-Korean ties

6. N. Korea urges U.S. to give up hostility by permanently stopping joint military exercise

7. S. Korea launches new 3,000-ton-class SLBM submarine

8. U.S. prepared to meet N. Korea without any conditions: State Dept.

9. DPRK says it will ‘respond willingly’ if US abandons ‘hostile policy’

10. Will Kim’s sister’s olive branch to Seoul herald a four-nation summit with US, China at the Beijing Winter Olympics?

11. China appears to be cracking down on "unofficial trade" with North Korea

12. N. Korea is taking its time to put new foreign currency vouchers into full circulation

13. North keeps up pressure with missile launch

14. North’s missile is sixth major weapons test this year

15. How Should South Korea’s Next President Approach Cybersecurity?

16. Moon’s end-of-war plan receives harsh reception

17. Quarantine Patrols Search House to House for Coronavirus Symptoms in North Korea

