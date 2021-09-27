9/27/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. House Passes NDAA, With $24B In Extra Pentagon Funding and Strings Attached

2. Afghan Resistance Mulls Formation of Government in Exile

3. Ten Years after the al-Awlaki Killing: A Reckoning for the United States’ Drones Wars Awaits

4. What to Expect When You’re Expecting a National Defense Strategy

5. Securing an Orderly Departure for Afghan Refugees

6. Japan Names China, Russia And N Korea As Cyberspace Threats Who 'steal Military Info'

7. Biden Aims to Rival China’s Belt and Road in Latin America

8. Former Obama-Biden Advisor Elizabeth M. Allen Sworn-In as Asst Secretary of State for Global Public Affairs

9. Top US general: whisperer to presidents, target of intrigue

10. The Necessity of AUKUS

11. Uncovering the French Origins of COIN

12. Interview with Merkel’s Former Foreign Policy Adviser: “I Have Eliminated the ‘West’ from My Vocabulary”

13. Trapped in Afghanistan

14. The author of 'The Things They Carried' tells us what he carried in Vietnam

15. Ransomware attacks are another tool in the political warfare toolbox



Korean News Content:

1. N. Korea remains unresponsive to Seoul's hotline calls after Kim Yo-jong's statements

2. Cheong Wa Dae says inter-Korean communication lines should be back in operation first

3. N.Korea Only Wants Recognition as Nuclear Power

4. Korea to chair IAEA for first time

5. N.Korea Says Peace Talks Possible If It's Given 'Respect'

6. Where should Korea be headed?

7. Siding with China (South Korea)

8. North Korean media outlet denounces US as 'human rights abuser'

9. Living with a nuclear North Korea

10. Over a dozen military parade participants rushed to hospital after showing signs of COVID-19

11. New prison camp in N. Pyongan Province is a political prison camp

12. North Korea’s latest missile provocation isn't surprising at all – it was entirely predictable

13. North Korea says hope is alive for peace summit with South Korea

14. Key takeaways from S. Korea’s missile tests

15. North Korea’s overture on talks is a test: experts

