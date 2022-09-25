9/25/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, SEPTEMBER 24 (Putin's War)

2. Ukraine: CDS Daily brief (24.09.22) CDS comments on key events

3. Kremlin stages votes in Ukraine, sees protests in Russia

4. Musk activating Starlink satellite internet in Iran after Biden administration relaxes sanctions

5. China says US sending ‘dangerous signals’ on Taiwan

6. Wang: China’s Reunification Key to Peace in Taiwan Strait

7. Russian conscripts sent into Ukraine with RUSTY AKs

8. Flashes of bold UN talk on feminism, masculinity, patriarchy

9. Changing Equations: The Complexities of Armed Strength in Warfare

10. Crafting Strategy for Irregular Warfare: A Framework for Analysis and Action (2nd Edition)

11. 'To Hell With Your Mobilization': Russian Who Denounced Ukraine War On His Storefront Could Face Prison

12. With Kalashnikov rifles, Russia drives the staged vote in Ukraine

13. Propaganda newspapers show how Russia promoted annexation in Kharkiv

14. Opinion | Authoritarians want to spread their methods. Democracies must stand guard.

15. How Should the West Respond to Putin’s Military Mobilization?

16. Sanctions, ‘strategic clarity’ needed (China/Russia)

17. China’s War on History Is Growing

Korean News Content:

1. North Korea fires ballistic missile into waters off east coast of Korean peninsula

2. North Korea's Missile Tests Are Part of a Political Warfare and Blackmail Strategy

3. S. Korea's NSC condemns N. Korea's missile launch 'provocation'

4. N. Korea fires one short-range ballistic missile into East Sea: S. Korean military

5. Japan ambassador voices positive view of Yoon-Kishida meeting in New York

6. Yoon faces mounting calls to replace national security team

7. North's Sunday morning missile comes before joint South-U.S. naval exercises

8. Seoul counters reports that Korean president's foul language was directed at U.S. Congress

9. Korea - good and bad news

10. Outdoor mask mandate fully lifted, other COVID-19 rules in review

11. [Editorial] Foul language

12. S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases under 30,000 for 3rd straight day

13. Meet the nuclear weapons scientist trying to cut the world's stockpiles

14. North Korea inspects air-raid shelters as tensions rise with US