9/24/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, September 23, 2023

2. Strategy to Counter China in Pacific at Risk in Congress Budget Fight

3. Russia’s Army Learns From Its Mistakes in Ukraine

4. U.S. Economy Could Withstand One Shock, but Four at Once?

5. Listen to stunning 911 tape after F-35 pilot parachuted into backyard: ‘We had a military jet crash’

6. Gen. Mark Milley, polarizing Joint Chiefs chairman, exits center stage

7. Zelensky’s Blunt Talk Wins Support but Also Irks Friends

8. China-Taiwan Weekly Update, September 23, 2023

9. Freedom Fighter Maria Ressa on How Disinformation Degrades Democracy

10. North Korea is slave state

11. Ukraine war: How Zelensky is grappling with Western war fatigue

12. Taiwan raises concerns about situation 'getting out of hand' with China drills

13. "Crab trap": Special Operations Forces strike Black Sea Fleet HQ during commanders' meeting

14. Fact: Russia Is Losing the Ukraine War—Badly

15. Two Words That Ukraine Should Fear More Than Anything Else

16. Putin Gets Bad News: Ukraine Carries Out Powerful Strike on Crimean Airfield

17. The government is colluding with social media platforms to censor Americans

18. Is America uniquely vulnerable to tyranny?

19. Chinese Spies Are Targeting Access, Not Race



Korean News Content:

1. In letter to Xi, N. Korean leader highlights close bilateral ties with Beijing

2. Russian FM to visit Pyongyang next month as follow-up to Kim-Putin summit

3. Presidential office to discuss with China on Xi's possible visit to S. Korea

4. Seoul to restrict traffic during biggest-ever military parade

5. It Won’t Be Easy for Russia or North Korea To Fulfill Their Bargain

6. Russia's desperate need for weapons in Ukraine could be a big win for the North Korean military

7. North Korean opera stars are giving concerts to encourage farmers to finish this year’s harvest

8. North Korea is slave state

9. Brexit Britain will boom if it learns five crucial lessons from South Korea

10. Activist launches anti-regime leaflets toward North Korea to mark Freedom Week