9/23/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, SEPTEMBER 22 (Putin's War)

2. Ukraine: CDS Daily brief (22.09.22) CDS comments on key events

3. The US should help Russian mothers get the truth out about Putin's war

4. HIMARS and MLRS Are Great But Ukraine Needs More M119A3 Artillery Guns

5. Biden’s Iran Policy After the Protests

6. FDD | U.S. May Allow Payment to Iran for Hostages

7. FDD | Israel, Lebanon Near Agreement on Mediterranean Gas Field

8. Biden administration's destructive UN strategy would weaken America and our allies

9. Germany, Japan beefing up their defense spending

10. ‘They Are Watching’: Inside Russia’s Vast Surveillance State

11. While Pledging to Defend Taiwan from China, Biden Shifted on Taiwan Independence. Here’s Why That Matters.

12. ‘We’re ready for the fight’: China ramps up response to Xinjiang report as pressure mounts on Human Rights Council

13. US Should Formally Recognize Taiwan, Ex-Undersecretary of State Says

14. The U.N.’s Small Success Stories

15. Iran’s Protests, Raisi’s UN Speech, and Nuclear Deal Talks: What to Know

16. Nuclear Strategy Tells Us To Confront Putin’s Nuclear Threats With Boldness, Not Caution

17. Air Force plans more tests of amphibious, armed MC-130J airlifter

18. U.S. has sent private warnings to Russia against using a nuclear weapon

19. 'Untethered' Air Force general: ‘When you kill your enemy, every part of your life is better'

Korean News Content:

1. Seoul official addresses concerns on possible USFK deployment in case of Taiwan crisis

2. Chinese experts believe Kim Jong-un's CHILD is seen at event

3. N. Korean nuclear test possible during Harris' visit to Japan, S. Korea: U.S. official

4. Yoon's overseas trip marked by rare summit with Japan, embarrassing hot mic

5. S. Korean gov't calls on activists to refrain from sending leaflets to N.K.

6. PM to hold meeting with U.S. Vice President Harris next week in Japan

7. U.S. trade commission opens investigation into alleged patent violations by Samsung

8. Korea, U.S., Japan to deal with North Korean nuclear test with 'strong and resolute response'

9. North American firms make investment commitments to Korea

10. Blinken highlights importance of cooperation with Korea, Japan

11. With indigenous carrier-capable fighter design, S. Korea seeks to rework naval plans

12. N. Korea demolishing more S. Korean-built facilities at Mount Geumgang resort: ministry

13. North Korean exile Jihyun Park: ‘The pen can kill innocent people, but it can also kill the devil’

14. Benefitting from South Korea's soft power