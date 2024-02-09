9/2/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. The Resurrection of the Jedburgh Team Concept in Ukraine

2. U.S. Department of State Concludes $200 Million Settlement Resolving Export Violations by RTX Corporation

3. U.S. Soldiers Could Fly into Combat on Powered Paragliders

4. China’s One Belt One Road is a spectacular domino of failed projects

5. Ukraine's Bradley Fighting Vehicle Dilemma Won't Go Away

6. Hybrid Warfare in Ukraine: Russia's Strategic Playbook with China, Iran, and North Korea

7. China Is Playing Games With the US in the Pacific

8. 100 days into the job, Taiwan’s new leader is cutting mainland ties by reframing history

9. Ex-UNSC chief backs bid for permanent seat by India, ‘world’s third-most powerful country'

10. Analysts Say Ukraine Strikes On Russian Power Plants Hurt Putin’s War Effort

11. Analysis: China's economic malaise seen accelerating obesity rates

12. The danger of AI in war: it doesn’t care about self-preservation

13. US Navy Brings Big-Deck Amphib to Protect Philippines

14. Ukraine Takes War to Russia With Drone Strikes but Struggles to Inflict Pain on Putin

15. ‘Moving in the Dark’: Hamas Documents Show Tunnel Battle Strategy

16. Gao Zhen, Artist Who Critiqued the Cultural Revolution, Is Detained in China

17. ‘Dark’ tanker crash exposes dangers of China’s thirst for cheap oil

18. Why the Free Market Is Hard to Defend

19. Ukraine’s Gamble

20. Peacekeepers Need Peacemakers

Korean News Content:



1. Defense minister nominee says he is open to idea of S. Korea's nuclear armament

2. N. Korean leader stresses 'quality' over 'speed' in regional development project

3. Korea Announces 'Cyber Security Plan'... Actively Responding to North Korea's 'Influence Operations'

4. S. Korea to host 2nd int'l forum on responsible use of AI in military next week

5. S. Korean, U.S. Marines hold major amphibious landing drills

6. New Security Design on the Korean Peninsula or just a Rotation of the Guard?

7. North Korean Olympian Selfies Spotlight Rights Crisis

8. South Korea's Defense Minister Nominee: "We Will Respond Firmly to North Korean Provocations"

10. How Putin’s war is ‘golden ticket’ for Kim with ‘holy grail’ of nukes

11. Questions arise over U.S. will, ability to defend the Philippines from China

12. Olympic shooter Kim Ye-ji does Louis Vuitton photo shoot with Magazine W Korea