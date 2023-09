9/21/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Senate confirms army, marines chiefs as senator's objection blocks other military nominations

2. Possible Personnel Cuts at Army Special Operations Command Loom

3. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, September 20, 2023

4. Additional U.S. Security Assistance for Ukraine

5. Biden Administration Announces Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine (with equipment list)

6. Opinion | As Joint Chiefs chair, Milley was a Pattonesque presence stepping carefully

7. I just returned from South China Sea. The CCP is not yet done there By Rep. Young Kim

8. Australia to focus R&D on asymmetric warfighting, chief scientist says

9. House GOP in no rush to give more Ukraine aid after $6 billion error

10. Zelenskyy to meet U.S. military leaders in first visit to the Pentagon since war

11. Air Force general defends incendiary memo but says ‘war is not inevitable’

12. 160th SOAR veteran to build memorial out of CH-47D fuselage

13. Opinion | How to Make Russia Really Pay for Invading Ukraine

14. Ukraine war inspires weapons that crack battle tanks at weakest point

15. “The Team Room” follows a fictional Special Forces ODA that deploys in the immediate aftermath of the 9/11 attacks.

Korean News Content:

1. Domestic Politics Threaten Hard-Won Success in East Asia

2. China, Russia and North Korea: A fearsome but weak axis

3. Japan benefits from ‘quite excellent’ relations between US and South Korea, expert says

4. Russia military can modernise North Korea forces. US must draw attention to this growing axis

5. Seoul imposes unilateral sanctions on 10 individuals, 2 institutions linked to N.K. arms dealing with Russia

6. U.S. watching closely for possible N. Korea-Russia arms trade: senior U.S. official

7. 2 U.S. lawmakers table bill on sanctions against N. Korea's support for Russia's war in Ukraine

8. S. Korea condemns Russia, seeks to mend ties with China

9. Rights experts from 17 countries demand release of North Korean escapees in China

10. Kim Jong-un’s car escorted by Hyundai van in Russia