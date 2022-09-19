9/19/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Pentagon opens sweeping review of clandestine psychological operations

2. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, SEPTEMBER 18 (Putin's War)

3. Ukraine: CDS Daily brief (18.09.22) CDS comments on key events4.

4. Biden on ‘60 Minutes’ doubles down on promise to defend Taiwan

5. Putin's new Ukraine problem: Even the war's biggest supporters are growing dissatisfied

6. China sanctions Raytheon, Boeing Defense CEOs over Taiwan

7. Ukraine will win the war (transcript of David Petraeus’s interview with CNN’s Jim Sciutto.)

8. The Importance of Terrorist Founders and the Role of Safe Havens

9. Mold Is Consuming Fort Stewart’s Barracks as a Pattern Emerges Across the Army

10. Some Assembly Required: Why the UN’s Broadest Forum Matters More Than Ever

11. Long, slow decline of the US military's all-volunteer force puts America in danger by Dr. Mark T. Esper

12. Putting Ukrainian battle successes into cold, hard perspective - Responsible Statecraft

13. China’s Changing Disinformation and Propaganda Targeting Taiwan

14. Time to Get Tough on the Taliban

15. Is China Breaking With Russia Over Ukraine?

Korean News Content:

1. ‘Idle threats’ won’t deter North Korea, RAND warns US and South Korea

2. South's military officer warns North will not survive in case of nuclear attempt

3. Yoon talks to royals, Japanese emperor, ahead of Queen Elizabeth's funeral

4. What does extended deterrence mean?

5. Unification minister presses N. Korea to respond to Yoon's 'audacious' plan

6. After China's top legislator's Seoul visit, THAAD remains source of conflict with Beijing

7. [INTERVIEW] No one is safe in North Korea, even its elite

8. USS Ronald Reagan due in S. Korea for first allied drills off its coast in 5 yrs

9. Another unilateral move (ROK and US IRA)

10. CNN Founder Couldn't Fathom Why People Hated North Korean Dictator

11. Presidential office says 'no comment' on S. Korea-Japan summit

12. 2,000 N.Korean Defectors 'Held in China'