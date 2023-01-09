9/1/23 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment , August 31, 2023

2. Ukraine tells critics of slow counteroffensive to 'shut up'

3. Learning from Russia’s war on Ukraine by John Nagl

4. The War in Winter 2023 – The Coming Ukrainian and Russian Winter Campaigns by Mick Ryan

5. Soldiers, Marines from Kabul evac awarded Presidential Unit Citation

6. With a Village Recaptured, Ukraine Takes the Next Step in Its Counteroffensive

7. Dollars Deployed: How the Weaponization of the U.S. Financial System Contributed to Afghanistan’s Collapse

8. Zelenskyy says Ukraine has developed a long-range weapon, a day after a strike deep inside Russia

9. Opinion | Covid is back. A fruitless national freakout shouldn’t come with it.

10. Why the new covid variant is not cause for concern — yet

11. As Ukraine’s Fight Falters, It Gets Even Harder to Talk About Negotiations

12. Moment Of Drone Strike That Destroyed Russian Il-76s Seen In Infrared Image

13. Analysis | Amid a wave of West African coups, France faces a reckoning

14. Philippines stands up to Beijing in South China sea tussle

15. How Japan Can Make Itself America’s Best Ally By Hal Brands

16. The US Military Is Getting Smaller, Cheaper and Smarter By James Stavridis

17. Ukrainians complete training on Abrams tanks as Kyiv makes battlefield gains

18. China's new national map has set off a wave of protests. Why?

19. Opinion | An Army Special Operations probe sheds light on misogyny in the military

20. How Ukraine’s deep battle is preparing the ground for success

21. The flames of Russian dissent

22. Factors Influencing Strategy: The Objective-Narrative Nexus

23. Beware of Pentagon techno-enthusiasm

24. The Pentagon’s Replicator effort to counter China is the right call

25. US drone swarm program could redefine modern war

26. What Tolstoy Can Teach Us About Geopolitics by Robert D. Kaplan

27. Special Operators Essential for National Strategy

28. How Russian Globalized the War in Ukraine

Korean News Content:

1. U.S. Sanctions Russian Company Over Alleged Support for North Korean Weapons Programs

2. How To Enhance South Korea’s Conventional Deterrent

3. Why Japan and South Korea care about Taiwan

4. Seoul imposes unilateral sanctions on NK firm, 5 individuals linked to WMD financing

5. S. Korea launches drone operations command amid N. Korean threats

6. U.N. rapporteur for North Korean human rights to visit Seoul next week

7. A defector testifies about N. Korean human rights atrocities

8. Yoon warns against spreading falsehoods about Camp David alliance

9. US lawmakers seek to meet UN officials to stop China from sending back N. Korean defectors

10. Pyongyang's missile provocation challenges S. Korean military headquarters

11. N.Korea Practices Occupying S.Korea

12. North Koreans continue smuggling attempts across China-N. Korea border

13. ＜Inside N. Korea＞ Report suggests deaths in second largest city of Hamhung

14. US Army engineers float South Korean tanks during ‘wet gap’ drill near DMZ