9/1/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:
1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, AUGUST 31 (Putin's War)
2. Secret American Special Operations Mission Rescued A Hostage In Africa This Week
3. U.N. Says China May Have Committed ‘Crimes Against Humanity’ in Xinjiang
4. China rejects UN report on Uyghur rights abuses in Xinjiang
5. History's bookends: Putin reversed many Gorbachev reforms
6. China locks down 21 million in Chengdu in COVID-19 outbreak
7. US war-gamed with Ukraine ahead of counteroffensive and encouraged more limited mission
8. Ukrainian Soldiers Say They Are Advancing in the South, but at a Cost
9. Guerrilla Warfare: Ukraine's Partisans are Taking the War to Russia
10. Taiwan Crisis: Taiwan Shoots Down Unidentified Drone
11. The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Is Kindling for World War III
12. A Draft for Russia’s Army? Putin Opts for Domestic Stability Instead.
13. Reported sexual assaults across US military increase by 13%
14. Illia Ponomarenko: Stop whining about the war in Ukraine
15. Ukrainian military launches offensive to retake territory from Russia
16. BRICS president: Russia and India have no need for the U.S. dollar
17. Why Washington should provide ATACMS weapons to Ukraine
18. Faces of Kremlin Propaganda: Margarita Simonyan
19. Russian Anarchists Are Sabotaging Railways To Stop Putin’s War on Ukraine
20. UN inspectors arrive at Ukraine nuclear plant after shelling causes delay
21. Taiwan shoots down drone for first time off Chinese coast
22. How American Lawyers and Accountants Help Fuel the War in Ukraine
23. FDD | Clashes Erupt in Iraq in Response to Sadr’s Resignation
24. Pelosi showing up in Taiwan is not enough
25. China's psychological war for Taiwan
26. Going Viral: Preparing Ground Forces for Combat in the Information Age
Korean News Content:
1. S. Korean, US troops to end two-week combined exercise
2. Poland eyes SKorean rocket launchers amid HIMARS talks with the US
3. U.S. promises to look into Inflation Reduction Act impact on Korean carmakers: Seoul official
4. U.N. rapporteur urges efforts to address human rights problem of N. Korean women
5. Two cheers for the three nos
6. Enmity between Koreans and Japanese recedes
7. Joint military drills important for security on Korean Peninsula: Pentagon
8. USFK deploys advanced Gray Eagle drones
9. Yoon government has last opportunity for North Korea's denuclearization: experts
11. S. Korea: China, Russia hold key to North's denuclearization
12. North Korea's COVID restrictions intensify human rights violations - U.N.
13. Normalizing US-North Korea Ties Before Denuclearization Seen as Unrealistic
14. South Korean Cybersecurity Experts Play Cat-and-Mouse With the North’s Hackers
15. North Korean parents fear their children will serve in army’s construction detail
16. US and South Korean forces hold first live-fire exercises since new unit formed
17. Residents complain of noise, danger as U.S. troops practice in S.Korea