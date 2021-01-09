9/1/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. Biden Defends Afghanistan Withdrawal
2. Reinforcing U.S. Deterrence in the Indo-Pacific After the Fall of Afghanistan
3. Biden's Afghanistan fiasco is a disaster for Asia
4. Why doesn't the U.S. win wars anymore?
5. Biden Plays the Long Game as He Justifies the End of the ‘Forever War’
6. The Two Blows America Is Dealing to the Taliban
7. Opinion | The U.S. government left its own journalists behind in Afghanistan
8. Oklahoma congressman threatened embassy staff as he tried to enter Afghanistan, US officials say
9. Opinion | Joe Biden’s Critics Lost Afghanistan
10. The Story Of The Mysterious White 727 That Appeared In Kabul After The Bombing Of Abbey Gate
11. Secret Gate Used By Special Operators To Sneak Evacuees Into Kabul's Airport
12. China cuts amount of time minors can spend on online games
13. Explaining the globalist dimensions of Chinese nationalism
14. Taliban members escorted Americans to gates at Kabul airport in secret arrangement with US
15. Taliban offered US chance to secure Kabul after Ghani fled country
16. Creating American hostages, abandoning Afghan allies
17. When the Refugees Landed
18. The US Appears More Dumber Than Dumb – OpEd
19. Opinion | Biden's withdrawal from Afghanistan took real courage
Korean News Content:
1. U.S. defense bill for 2022 may not ensure minimal troops in Korea
2. UN criticizes Korean ruling party's push for 'fake news' bill
3. September: An important month for inter-Korean relations
4. Google hits wall in Korea, says will comply with local rule
5. U.S. legislators hail South Korea’s move to curb Apple and Google’s app-store dominance
6. Gov't Delays Press Gag Bill as Int'l Pressure Mounts
7. Ministry of State Security arrests phone user in Hoeryong, exiling her family and confiscating her house
8. U.S. remains firmly committed to dialogue with N. Korea: S. Korean envoy
9. Gov't Calls for 'Humanitarian Aid' as N.Korea Restarts Nuclear Reactor
10. The Latest: North Korea proposes Sinovac shots go elsewhere
11. North Korea Ramps Up Nuclear Weapons Production
12. Kim Jong Un is slimmer than ever in new photos
13. Why is North Korea reheating its nuclear program?
14. North Korea and China vow to strengthen cooperation on their border
15. New Han River bridge opens in Seoul