9/11/2020 News & Commentary - Korea

News & commentary by Dave Maxwell. Edited and published by Duncan Moore.

1. N. Korea showing no sign of 'lashing out' in near future: USFK chief

Yonhap News Agency · by Byun Duk-kun · September 11, 2020

I hope he is right, and I tend to agree. However, we cannot know what is really in KIm Jong-Un's mind. And, of course, the regime is masterful at denial and deception. We should pay close attention to the words of the ROK/US Combined Forces Command (the command which belongs equally to both the ROK and US).He said there is no sign - so again we need to keep in mind the North's deception capabilities.

2. N. Korea showing no signs of rolling out new weapons system: USFK chief

Yonhap News Agency · by bdk@yna.co.kr · September 10, 2020

Beware regime deception. Again, the Commander of the ROK/US Combined Forces Command chooses his words carefully.

3. Seoul, Washington agree to new working-level dialogue channel

Korea Joong Ang Daily · by Sarah Kim · September 11, 2020

Appears to be a positive step forward. As long as we have a codified process it is a good thing. I hope the Korean naysayers (primarily the appointees in the MOU) will be sent to their corners to shut up and color.

4. Top nuclear envoys of S. Korea, China hold phone talks on stalled N.K. dialogue

Yonhap News Agency · by elly@yna.co.kr · September 11, 2020

The ROK/US Alliance cannot count on Chinese cooperation for north Korean denuclearization.

5. Through the looking glass: Chinese open source assessments of North Korea’s ballistic missile capabilities

KEI · by Nathan Beauchamp–Mustafaga & Scott W. Harold · September 10, 2020

6. New virus cases under 200 for 9th day, S. Korea undecided on easing virus measures

Yonhap News Agency · by colin@yna.co.kr · September 11, 2020

Now is not the time to waffle. South Korea must be decisive.

7. Juche in the era of a pandemic

NK Hidden Gulag · by Benjamin Fu · September 10, 2020

Good summary analysis of the humanitarian situation in the North and the regime's bankrupt ideology.

8. Both Trump, N. Korea could opt for 'October surprise': expert

Yonhap News Agency · by julesyi@yna.co.kr · September 11, 2020

Maybe. But to what ends? What effects do they think they can achieve? And, of course, the more we talk about an October surprise, the less of a surprise it might be.

9. How Washington can help bridge the gap between Seoul and Tokyo

FDD · by Mathew Ha · September 10, 2020

From my colleague Mathew Ha.

Yes, Washington can help, but I believe it will still be up to both Korean and Japanese leaders to exercise decisive leadership and commit to putting national security and national prosperity first, while trying to manage the historical issues.

10. N.K. paper says unity is 'most powerful weapon' against multiple challenges

Yonhap News Agency · by kokobj@yna.co.kr · September 11, 2020

I am reminded of an RI at Ranger School, Sergeant Pugh, who used to bellow out on the PT stand, "False motivation will get you nowhere."

We should remind North Korea that false unity will not work.

11. Kim Yo Jong updates "greatness education" curriculum at preschools

Daily NK · by Kim Yoo Jin · September 11, 2020

Make North Korea great again? Seriously, note that it is not about the greatness of North Korea, it is only about instilling loyalty in the Kim family regime.

12. Pyongyang might launch SLBM on the day of U.S. presidential election

Dong-A Ilbo · by San-Ho Yun · September 11, 2020

What effect would it have on the day of election? What effect would the regime think it could achieve?

13. Ballistic missile units given additional manpower, deploy new equipment

Daily NK · by Jeong Tae Joo · September 11, 2020

Now these are potential indicators.

14. Intelligence looking into NK’s submarine missile launch: report

Korea Herald · by Choi Si-young · September 11, 2020

15. South Korea and Japan: Resolving the Comfort Women Issue

Diplomat · by Naoko Kumagai · September 10, 2020

Empathy is helpful, but decisive national leadership on both sides is key. And then it can only be managed as it will likely never be resolved to the satisfaction of all parties.

16. North Korea covers up apartment collapse with 70 casualties after two typhoons hammer Wonsan

Radio Free Asia · by Yonhap News · September 10, 2020

Reporting you can only get from RFA and VOA. And remember: this information is broadcast into North Korea to inform the Korean people living in the North because this information is not reported in the party controlled media.

17. How Kim Jong Un ‘played’ Donald Trump

Daily Beast · by Donald Kirk · September 11, 2020

Sure, there is a lot that can be criticized. But there is one thing we should keep in mind that the press and the pundits do not emphasize. The fact that Trump and Moon have not lifted sanctions is the best indication that they have not been played. And Kim's failure to play them and get sanctions relief after he raised expectations among the elite and military that he could play them has put him under enormous internal pressure in Pyongyang.

18. South Korea's geopolitical fear: getting stuck between China and America

National Interest · by Mark Episkopos · September 10, 2020

A shrimp among whales. And when whales wrestle, shrimp die.

This is a very real fear among Koreans. We need to understand and respect this and help alleviate Korean fears.

19. The sorrows of young Kim Jong Un

Foreign Policy · by Michael Hirsh · September 10, 2020

I am now coming to regret having ordered Woodward's new book. I did so to read the letters between Kim and trump. But with all the reporting on the book it seems like reporters have revealed every key point in the book about Korea and other issues. We may not need to read the book. And there are too many reports to send out.

