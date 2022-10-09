9/10/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
Access Korean News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. Navy Orders High-Level Outside Investigation of SEAL Course
2. Russian Offensive Campaign Assessment, September 9 (Putin's War)
3. Ukraine: CDS Daily brief (09.09.22) CDS comments on key events
4. All Warfare Is Based on Deception—Troops, Vets Targeted by Disinformation Can Fight Back
5. Ukraine: The Counter-Offensive - Lawyers, Guns & Money
6. Why the Russian Military Brutalizes Ukraine
7. What Ukraine drone videos tell us about the future of war
8. How the US monkeypox response failed to learn COVID’s lessons
9. In Major Advance, Ukraine Drives Russians Out of Key Eastern City
10. Ukraine claws back some territory; nuclear plant in peril
11. Does Iran have a secret plutonium bomb program?
12. Taiwan Strait Crisis Strengthens US Resolve to Support Taiwan, Counter China
13. 10 Fascinating CIA Missions - CIA
14. The Queen’s Diplomacy
15. Ukrainian Forces Take Key City, Igniting New Phase in War
16. Russia confirms big retreat near Kharkiv as Ukraine offensive advances
17. The Hypnotist in the Kremlin
18. U.S. Military Aid to Ukraine Grows to Historic Proportions — Along With Risks
19. Who will win the ammunition war in Ukraine? Russia is buying shells from North Korea; the U.S. is burning through its stockpile of weapons.
20. Why the U.S. Is Being Ominously Compared to Hungary and Turkey
21. Air Force Special Ops Testing Amphibious MC-130
22. Rules of Civility in a Sometimes-Uncivilized World — SMERCONISH
23. Jamie Lynn Spears Competing In Celebrity Special Forces Training Reality Show
Korean News Content:
1. Johns Batchelor Show: 1/2: #ROK: #DPRK: Information campaign to free the North Koreas and unite the peninsula. David Maxwell, FDD
2. N. Korea unresponsive to U.N. query on enforced disappearance cases: report
3. S. Korea's new COVID-19 cases hit 8-week low for Saturday amid Chuseok
4. Highways nationwide clogged both ways on 2nd day of Chuseok holiday
5. [WHY] Korea's first world problem: Is the mart open?
6. It’s time to play the long game (South Korea - between the US and PRC)
7. Tightening the Screws: Kim Jong Un’s Clampdown on “Capitalist Tendencies”
8. Preparing for geopolitical typhoon (ROK)
9. Yoon visits Seoul military unit on Chuseok to encourage soldiers
10. North Korea Says It Will Never Give Up Nuclear Weapons: What 10 Experts Told Us
11. N. Korea’s currency continues to strengthen against the Chinese yuan
12. With New Law on Nuclear Forces Policy, North Korea Says Its Nuclear Status Is ‘Irreversible'