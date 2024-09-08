8/9/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Putin’s New Agents of Chaos

2. Iranian brothers charged in smuggling operation tied to SEALs’ deaths

3. As the Gaza Pier Is Packed Up, Experts Worry About What It Portends for a War in the Pacific

4. A Post-American Europe

5. Army fellowship offers paid degree, editor jobs to revitalize journals

6. Perception Warfare as Both Threat and Opportunity in Israel’s Post-October 7 Existential War

7. Irregular warfare: How fascist leaders use people willing to betray their own country

8. Cheap first-person-view drones now hunting larger prey in Ukraine

9. Disinformation Effort Key to Houthi Red Sea Campaign, Says 5th Fleet Commander

10. DNA on weapons implicates ex-U.S. Green Beret in attempted Venezuelan coup, federal officials say

11. 'Zero Day': New 10-Part Series Imagines What a Chinese Invasion of Taiwan Might Actually Look Like

12. Japan's 'megaquake' warning explained

13. New bodycam video shows moment police officer saw Trump shooter just before assassination attempt

14. “Shadow Reserves”: China’s Key to Parry U.S. Financial Sanctions

15. Keep Generational Labels Out of Army Talent Management

16. As Three to One: The Moral Significance of Ukraine’s New F-16s

17. With the world on edge, defense stocks soar

18. Preparing for the Possibility of a Draft Without Panic -

19. How to Fix the Secret Service Before It Fails Again

20. Palmer Luckey’s Defense Startup, Anduril, Raises $1.5 Billion to Produce AI-Powered Weapons

Korean News Content:

1. More info needed on link between loudspeaker broadcasts, N. Korean's defection: military

2. No sign of North Korean missile launchers arriving on southern border: Seoul

3. North Korea threat update released by South

4. Tennessee man arrested for allegedly using IT worker scheme to raise money for North Korea’s weapons program

5. Some US soldiers in South Korea will now serve 2-year tours

6. Yoon visits military headquarters on last day of summer vacation

7. U.S. amphibious assault ship arrives in Busan for replenishment

8. IOC: North Korean athletes never received sanctions-violating smartphones

9. <Latest Information on Flood Damage>Railways Stopped in Northern Region, Continued Power Outages Food Shortages Lead to Increase in Robberies

10. Kim Jong Un BULLDOZES mansion that belonged to his hated step-grandmother whose bloodline was seen as a threat to his rule

11. Police to refer Korean American pastor to prosecutors over alleged illegal electioneering

12. N. Korea hacking groups hack S. Korea defense contractors

13. Footage of Kim Yo-jong bowing signals NK leader's daughter as heir

14. N. Korea's frequent mine collapses due to production push, wood shortages

15. Prosecutors inspect market offices in S. Pyongan Province

16. N. Korea prioritizes Kim portraits over flood victims

