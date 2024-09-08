8/9/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. Putin’s New Agents of Chaos
2. Iranian brothers charged in smuggling operation tied to SEALs’ deaths
3. As the Gaza Pier Is Packed Up, Experts Worry About What It Portends for a War in the Pacific
4. A Post-American Europe
5. Army fellowship offers paid degree, editor jobs to revitalize journals
6. Perception Warfare as Both Threat and Opportunity in Israel’s Post-October 7 Existential War
7. Irregular warfare: How fascist leaders use people willing to betray their own country
8. Cheap first-person-view drones now hunting larger prey in Ukraine
9. Disinformation Effort Key to Houthi Red Sea Campaign, Says 5th Fleet Commander
10. DNA on weapons implicates ex-U.S. Green Beret in attempted Venezuelan coup, federal officials say
11. 'Zero Day': New 10-Part Series Imagines What a Chinese Invasion of Taiwan Might Actually Look Like
12. Japan's 'megaquake' warning explained
13. New bodycam video shows moment police officer saw Trump shooter just before assassination attempt
14. “Shadow Reserves”: China’s Key to Parry U.S. Financial Sanctions
15. Keep Generational Labels Out of Army Talent Management
16. As Three to One: The Moral Significance of Ukraine’s New F-16s
17. With the world on edge, defense stocks soar
18. Preparing for the Possibility of a Draft Without Panic -
19. How to Fix the Secret Service Before It Fails Again
20. Palmer Luckey’s Defense Startup, Anduril, Raises $1.5 Billion to Produce AI-Powered Weapons
Korean News Content:
1. More info needed on link between loudspeaker broadcasts, N. Korean's defection: military
2. No sign of North Korean missile launchers arriving on southern border: Seoul
3. North Korea threat update released by South
4. Tennessee man arrested for allegedly using IT worker scheme to raise money for North Korea’s weapons program
5. Some US soldiers in South Korea will now serve 2-year tours
6. Yoon visits military headquarters on last day of summer vacation
7. U.S. amphibious assault ship arrives in Busan for replenishment
8. IOC: North Korean athletes never received sanctions-violating smartphones
9. <Latest Information on Flood Damage>Railways Stopped in Northern Region, Continued Power Outages Food Shortages Lead to Increase in Robberies
10. Kim Jong Un BULLDOZES mansion that belonged to his hated step-grandmother whose bloodline was seen as a threat to his rule
11. Police to refer Korean American pastor to prosecutors over alleged illegal electioneering
12. N. Korea hacking groups hack S. Korea defense contractors
13. Footage of Kim Yo-jong bowing signals NK leader's daughter as heir
14. N. Korea's frequent mine collapses due to production push, wood shortages
15. Prosecutors inspect market offices in S. Pyongan Province
16. N. Korea prioritizes Kim portraits over flood victims