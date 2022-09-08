8/9/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, AUGUST 8 (Putin's War)
2. U.S. Will Continue Taiwan Strait Transits, FONOPs in Western Pacific Despite Growing Tension with China
3. Taiwan holds drills, says China seeks control of seas8/9/22 Korean News and Commentary
4. The SciOps Conundrum: A Case Study on Applied Analytics (USAJFKSWCS)
5. $1 Billion in Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine
6. USD (Policy) Dr. Kahl Press Conference
7. Thailand, China to resume air force exercises after pandemic pause
8. It’s Time to Respond to Iran’s Bad-Faith Negotiations
9. Afghanistan Did Not Have to Turn Out This Way
10. CIA-JSOC convergence impedes covert action oversight, researcher warns
11. Inside the War Between Trump and His Generals
12. Ukrainian resistance grows in Russian-occupied areas
13. Russian disinformation spreading in new ways despite bans
14. Zelensky calls on West to ban all Russian travelers
15. Dozen Pentagon nominees stalled as Senate leaves for August recess
16. The Rise and Fall of Village Stability Operations in Afghanistan: Lessons for Future Irregular Warfare Campaigns
17. An Alternative History of AirLand Battle, Part II
18. The Wrong Way to Compete With China
19. Stop Tiptoeing Around Russia by Alexander Vindman
20. "My Copilot Just Ran Out The Back Of The Plane"- Chilling Audio From Aerial Incident Near Fort Bragg
21. New Chinese Drills Spark Fears Of Prolonged Squeeze On Taiwan
22. Beijing’s Taiwan Aggression Has Backfired in Tokyo
Korean News Content:
1. North Korea coming to Russia’s rescue in Ukraine?
2. North Korea mocks DC memorial’s new Wall of Remembrance as ‘ceremony play’
3. South Korean rain turns roads into rivers, leaves 8 dead
4. 8 dead, 7 missing in record rainfall in Seoul, surrounding areas
5. N. Korea issues heavy rain alert for southern regions
6. U.S. imposes sanctions on crypto mixer over ties with N. Korean hackers
7. Crypto Mixer Used by North Korea Slapped With US Sanctions
8. N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 11th day: state media
9. Attacks on Ukrainian nuclear power plant are raising global concern
10. Korean envoy gets headwind from Pelosi's visit in China
11. Yoon should have met Pelosi
12. North Korea releases water from border dam after downpours
13. N. Korea’s parliament revises outer space law, plans key meeting before Foundation Day
14. North Korea: Repeated Reshuffling at the Top
15. North Korean soldiers sent to collective farms to relieve manpower crunch
16. “Kim Jong Un, a Dictator Who Brainwashes His People... President Biden Must Appoint a North Korean Human Rights Envoy as Soon as Possible" – Rep. Chris Smith