8/9/22 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. RUSSIAN OFFENSIVE CAMPAIGN ASSESSMENT, AUGUST 8 (Putin's War)

2. U.S. Will Continue Taiwan Strait Transits, FONOPs in Western Pacific Despite Growing Tension with China

3. Taiwan holds drills, says China seeks control of seas8/9/22 Korean News and Commentary

4. The SciOps Conundrum: A Case Study on Applied Analytics (USAJFKSWCS)

5. $1 Billion in Additional Security Assistance for Ukraine

6. USD (Policy) Dr. Kahl Press Conference

7. Thailand, China to resume air force exercises after pandemic pause

8. It’s Time to Respond to Iran’s Bad-Faith Negotiations

9. Afghanistan Did Not Have to Turn Out This Way

10. CIA-JSOC convergence impedes covert action oversight, researcher warns

11. Inside the War Between Trump and His Generals

12. Ukrainian resistance grows in Russian-occupied areas

13. Russian disinformation spreading in new ways despite bans

14. Zelensky calls on West to ban all Russian travelers

15. Dozen Pentagon nominees stalled as Senate leaves for August recess

16. The Rise and Fall of Village Stability Operations in Afghanistan: Lessons for Future Irregular Warfare Campaigns

17. An Alternative History of AirLand Battle, Part II

18. The Wrong Way to Compete With China

19. Stop Tiptoeing Around Russia by Alexander Vindman

20. "My Copilot Just Ran Out The Back Of The Plane"- Chilling Audio From Aerial Incident Near Fort Bragg

21. New Chinese Drills Spark Fears Of Prolonged Squeeze On Taiwan

22. Beijing’s Taiwan Aggression Has Backfired in Tokyo

Korean News Content:

1. North Korea coming to Russia’s rescue in Ukraine?

2. North Korea mocks DC memorial’s new Wall of Remembrance as ‘ceremony play’

3. South Korean rain turns roads into rivers, leaves 8 dead

4. 8 dead, 7 missing in record rainfall in Seoul, surrounding areas

5. N. Korea issues heavy rain alert for southern regions

6. U.S. imposes sanctions on crypto mixer over ties with N. Korean hackers

7. Crypto Mixer Used by North Korea Slapped With US Sanctions

8. N. Korea reports no new suspected COVID-19 cases for 11th day: state media

9. Attacks on Ukrainian nuclear power plant are raising global concern

10. Korean envoy gets headwind from Pelosi's visit in China

11. Yoon should have met Pelosi

12. North Korea releases water from border dam after downpours

13. N. Korea’s parliament revises outer space law, plans key meeting before Foundation Day

14. North Korea: Repeated Reshuffling at the Top

15. North Korean soldiers sent to collective farms to relieve manpower crunch

16. “Kim Jong Un, a Dictator Who Brainwashes His People... President Biden Must Appoint a North Korean Human Rights Envoy as Soon as Possible" – Rep. Chris Smith