8/9/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

National Security News Content:

1. Some Climate-Change Effects May Be Irreversible, U.N. Panel Report Says

2. Is Taiwan Next?

3. As Afghan Cities Fall to Taliban, Brutal New Chapter Unfolds

4. As Taliban Capture Cities, U.S. Says Afghan Forces Must Fend for Themselves

5. The Propaganda War Intensifies in Afghanistan as the Taliban Gain Ground

6. The Taliban fly their flag in Kunduz as exhausted Afghan troops regroup.

7. Why the next major war is likely to start in Taiwan

8. U.S. says plot against Myanmar U.N. envoy fits 'disturbing pattern'

9. Unconditional Surrender: China's Long Game Is Dominance, Not Competition

10. Group wants US to stop military assistance to PH

11. Chinese sleeper agents are trying to enter the UK through a scheme designed for Hong Kongers fleeing the city, report says

12. Eight trends in online militia movement communities since the US Capitol Riot

13. Answers begin to emerge about FBI probe of Saudi complicity in 9/11

14. 2 women make military history by trying to become first to pass SAS selection

15. Meet Hoot, the legendary Delta Force operator from 'Black Hawk Down'

16. Proponents of $50 billion defense infrastructure amendment weigh back-up plan

17. Olympic Chief’s Deep Ties to Uyghur Slave Labor Revealed

18. Applying Machiavellian Discourses to the Wars in Afghanistan and Iraq

19. Opinion | The U.S. government is designed for failure. And, a new study shows, it’s getting worse.

20. FDD | The Taliban Has a Military Solution for Afghanistan

21. Support is needed for women warriors living with PTSD

22. Mindanao medal rush: How the region turned into an Olympic hotbed

23. US falling further behind China in STEM PhDs

24. Fourth Generation Espionage: The Making of a Perfect Storm

Korean News Content:

1. Seoul seeks ambiguous approach to North Korea before Korea-US military drills

2. S. Korea, U.S. to hold preliminary training this week ahead of main exercise

3. Half of S. Koreans opposed to delaying allied military drills with U.S.: Realmeter

4. South-U.S. training to begin ahead of summertime joint military exercise

5. China's remarks on S. Korea-U.S. military exercise at ARF 'unusual': official

6. S. Korea-U.S. military exercise 'an issue to be decided by the allies': foreign ministry

7. N.K. paper says current hardships from pandemic, flood damage as challenging as war

8. S. Korea to explore all possibilities of helping N.K. with recovery from flood damage: unification ministry

9. Blinken says open to 'different options' in renewed call for N.K. dialogue: official

10. North-South spies suspected of converting thousands of dollars to won

11. Factory manager in Musan Iron Mine arrested for embezzling four tons of diesel over several years

12. China suspends South Korea-U.S. drills – insists on easing sanctions on North Korea

13. Restart negotiations with Kim and Harris

14. Sources: Rice in food distributions is from outside of North Korea

