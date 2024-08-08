8/8/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.
Access Korean News HERE.
National Security News Content:
1. The U.S. Must Prepare to Fight China and North Korea at the Same Time
2. Campus Protests Embolden Terrorist Groups By David Fridovich & Kim Cole , Jacob Olidort
3. Critique of FY25 NDAA Section 1254: A Critical Misdirection for a Counter-PLA Strategy
4. Ukraine pierces Russian border, triggering fierce clashes
5. Pilots, Family Members Say Crew Is Being Unfairly Blamed for November's Deadly Air Force Osprey Crash
6. Kinmen Is Unlikely to Become Taiwan’s Crimea
7. Paul Nitze: A Career of Thinking About the Unthinkable
8. The New National Defense Report Misses the Point
9. Enhancing Military Diplomacy in the Indo-Pacific: A US Foreign Area Officer’s Perspective
10. Kyle Balzer, “Knowing Your Enemy”: James Schlesinger and the Origins of Competitive, Tailored Deterrence Strategies
11. Wu Yongping: An Emerging "Western Bloc" on the Taiwan Question
12. The Will and the Power: China’s Plan to Undermine Pax Americana
13. National Character and Wartime Abuses
14. Analysis: Alleged Taylor Swift terror plot fits a worrying pattern as ISIS targets teens online
15. The Annexation Of Taiwan In Xi Jinping’s Timeline
16. Preparing for the Possibility of a Draft Without Panic
17. How to Prevent a Spiral of Political Violence in America
18. The Ukrainian prisoners going into combat
19. Can Ukraine Get Back on the Offensive? By Mick Ryan
20. Where is U.S. Foreign Policy Headed?
21. Army's Top Sergeant on Modern Warfare & Recruiting Tactics (Jedburgh Podcast)
22. The Link Between Two Wars
Korean News Content:
1. The U.S. Must Prepare to Fight China and North Korea at the Same Time
2. 1 N. Korean defects through 'neutral waters' between 2 Koreas: military sources
3. U.S. extends N.K. travel restriction by another year, cites 'serious' risk of arrest, long-term detention
4. Growing defections by high-ranking NK officials suggest possible regime collapse in near future, says defector
5. Samsung phones for NK Olympians may violate UN sanctions, Seoul says
6. N. Korea appoints new ambassador to Cuba
7. Military intelligence official referred to prosecution over alleged leak of 'black agents' info
8. North Korea’s Missile Gamble: A Dangerous New Chapter In The Korean Peninsula Crisis
9. Kim Ju Ae is unlikely to ever reign as North Korea's queen
10. South Korea tops China for shipbuilding orders as competition heats up
11. To Save His Shrinking City, a Mayor Turns to Koreans Uprooted by Stalin
12. State Dept. notes 'near consensus' against N.K. actions, for return to diplomacy
13. Exclusive: South Korean nuclear weapons would fracture US ties, defence chief says
14. N. Korea continues to install mines, barriers inside DMZ despite downpours
15. ＜Video Interview＞ The Voice of a North Korean Woman (1): 'Only Officials Thrive, Others Struggle'...Facing starvation due to the border closure, people sell off their homes to survive
16. North Korea punishes students and officials for watching banned Korean War film
17. They’re hidden from the world by a brutal regime. In Paris, they’re swapping pins