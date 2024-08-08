8/8/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. The U.S. Must Prepare to Fight China and North Korea at the Same Time

2. Campus Protests Embolden Terrorist Groups By David Fridovich & Kim Cole , Jacob Olidort

3. Critique of FY25 NDAA Section 1254: A Critical Misdirection for a Counter-PLA Strategy

4. Ukraine pierces Russian border, triggering fierce clashes

5. Pilots, Family Members Say Crew Is Being Unfairly Blamed for November's Deadly Air Force Osprey Crash

6. Kinmen Is Unlikely to Become Taiwan’s Crimea

7. Paul Nitze: A Career of Thinking About the Unthinkable

8. The New National Defense Report Misses the Point

9. Enhancing Military Diplomacy in the Indo-Pacific: A US Foreign Area Officer’s Perspective

10. Kyle Balzer, “Knowing Your Enemy”: James Schlesinger and the Origins of Competitive, Tailored Deterrence Strategies

11. Wu Yongping: An Emerging "Western Bloc" on the Taiwan Question

12. The Will and the Power: China’s Plan to Undermine Pax Americana

13. National Character and Wartime Abuses

14. Analysis: Alleged Taylor Swift terror plot fits a worrying pattern as ISIS targets teens online

15. The Annexation Of Taiwan In Xi Jinping’s Timeline

16. Preparing for the Possibility of a Draft Without Panic

17. How to Prevent a Spiral of Political Violence in America

18. The Ukrainian prisoners going into combat

19. Can Ukraine Get Back on the Offensive? By Mick Ryan

20. Where is U.S. Foreign Policy Headed?

21. Army's Top Sergeant on Modern Warfare & Recruiting Tactics (Jedburgh Podcast)

22. The Link Between Two Wars



Korean News Content:

2. 1 N. Korean defects through 'neutral waters' between 2 Koreas: military sources

3. U.S. extends N.K. travel restriction by another year, cites 'serious' risk of arrest, long-term detention

4. Growing defections by high-ranking NK officials suggest possible regime collapse in near future, says defector

5. Samsung phones for NK Olympians may violate UN sanctions, Seoul says

6. N. Korea appoints new ambassador to Cuba

7. Military intelligence official referred to prosecution over alleged leak of 'black agents' info

8. North Korea’s Missile Gamble: A Dangerous New Chapter In The Korean Peninsula Crisis

9. Kim Ju Ae is unlikely to ever reign as North Korea's queen

10. South Korea tops China for shipbuilding orders as competition heats up

11. To Save His Shrinking City, a Mayor Turns to Koreans Uprooted by Stalin

12. State Dept. notes 'near consensus' against N.K. actions, for return to diplomacy

13. Exclusive: South Korean nuclear weapons would fracture US ties, defence chief says

14. N. Korea continues to install mines, barriers inside DMZ despite downpours

15. ＜Video Interview＞ The Voice of a North Korean Woman (1): 'Only Officials Thrive, Others Struggle'...Facing starvation due to the border closure, people sell off their homes to survive

16. North Korea punishes students and officials for watching banned Korean War film

17. They’re hidden from the world by a brutal regime. In Paris, they’re swapping pins

