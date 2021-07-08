8/7/2021 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. National Security veterans warn Senate panel of CCP influence in U.S.

2. True lies: Feel like you’re hallucinating? It’s only ‘active measures’

3. Facebook Boots NYU Disinformation Researchers Off Its Platform And Critics Cry Foul

4. Myanmar Ambassador, Who Opposed Coup, Is Target of Assassination Plot

5. Is expeditionary foraging in the Corps’ future?

6. Making the Joint Cyber Defense Collaborative Work

7. Huawei’s sales tumble as phone buyers flee the Chinese giant.

8. What do many terrorists have in common? They abuse women

9. Taiwan's medal haul spurs push to change Olympic name

10. Taiwan Will Fight China in a War For Its Freedom

11. The promise of open-source intelligence

12. The 'disinformation' deception

13. US Tech Products Enable Chinese Surveillance in Xinjiang, Researchers Find

14. Chased and jailed: No rest and much danger for Asia's young revolutionaries

15. The Murder of the U.S. Middle Class Began 40 Years Ago This Week





Korean news Content:

1. Espionage allegation escalates to threaten Moon, liberal ruling party

2. Are North Korean Soldiers Dying of Coronavirus?

3. South Korea's Moon dismisses link with activists charged with spying for North

4. North Korea conducting tests at reactor site: UN report

5. Report: Anti-weapons activists in South dealt with North Korea for years

6. N.K. paper lauds Kim for holding timely party meetings to tackle challenges

7. S. Korea, U.S. discuss food and vaccine assistance to N. Korea

8. Will China Save North Korea From Famine and Collapse?

9. China highlights North Korean food crisis with call to lift UN sanctions

