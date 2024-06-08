8/6/24 National Security and Korean News and Commentary

Access National Security News HERE.

Access Korean News HERE.

National Security News Content:

1. Moscow’s Spies Were Stealing US Tech — Until the FBI Started a Sabotage Campaign

2. China takes foreign spy hostility to new levels; proactive strategy proposed for U.S.

3. Austin was ‘surprised’ by 9/11 plea deals, Pentagon says

4. Retired Army officer sues government over clerical mistake that cost him promotions, pay

5. U.S. Faces New Challenges as Potential Iran Attack on Israel Nears

6. How the U.S. and Mexico Drove Border Crossings Down in an Election Year

7. Transforming war: A strategic integration of unmanned aerial systems by Florent Groberg

8. Bloomberg News Parts Ways With Reporter Involved in Article About Evan Gershkovich’s Release

9. What Russia’s arrest footage of Evan Gershkovich and Paul Whelan really tells us

10. Analysis: Mass arrests and conflicting narratives following the Haniyeh assassination

11. How the U.S. military cultivated — and then lost — a key African ally

12. An Army officer is one of the stars of the U.S. women's Olympic rugby team

13. Army officer and West Point grad crowned Miss USA

14. The US Strengthens the Second Island Chain

15. Strategically important Myanmar military HQ appears to fall to the resistance, in a blow to regime

16. Watch: AC-130J gunship pummels Navy vessel during Rim of the Pacific

17. AFSOC Turns Rural Highway into Runway for Historic AC-130J Touchdown

18. How To Pose as a Reasonable Critic of Israel (With a Little Help From the Media)

19. Taiwan is making a TV show about a Chinese invasion. And it’s hitting close to home

20. Opinion Biden’s Indo-Pacific diplomacy has made America’s future more secure

21. USSOCOM hosts quarterly 1st SOF Truth day on transitioning from the military

22. China's special forces launch spy drone that flaps wings like a real bird

23. Several US personnel injured in rocket attack on Iraq base, official says

24. The U.S. Finally Wakes Up on Venezuela

25. Medal of Honor: Hiroshi Miyamura (graphic novel)

26. How to Make Military AI Governance More Robust

27. Lessons Never Learned: The US Army Disinterest in the 1912–13 Balkan Wars and Today’s Professional Military Discourse

28. China’s Real Economic Crisis

29. 'Land of Bad:' JTAC and Delta Force-centered movie is worth a watch

30. From my veins to the frontlines (Ukraine)

31. Opinion | The next president must restore our faith in America by Jamie Dimon

Korean News Content:

1. Top Biden officials tout improved Seoul-Tokyo ties, cooperation against NK threats as key policy feats

2. U.S. calls on N. Korea to stop 'unproductive' steps after event for tactical missile launcher transfer

3. Top military officer calls for 'stern' action in event of N.K. provocation

4. N. Korea denounces Germany for joining U.N. Command

5. Authorities issue warning against N. Korean hackers trying to steal construction, machinery data

6. North Korean flood victims who lost their homes or families told not to show sadness

7. Cuba’s past may be with North Korea but its future is with the South

8. Kim Jong Un's visits dictate flow of N. Korean flood aid

9. Anti-foreign spy bills floated after alleged leak of agents’ identities (South Korea)

10. Japan rejected S. Korea's call to include term 'forced' in Sado mine exhibits

11. North Korean band rocks out to national anthem in unusual show for Kim Jong Un

12. North Korea set to increasingly use ‘gray zone’ tactics to challenge US: Report

13. North Korean diplomats return from Russia with luxury goods

14. Flood-destroyed bridges likely to obstruct North Korean nuke program, arms sales

15. Heir of North Korea's tyrant faces 'psychopath' aunt in control fight

16. Kim Jong Un wants Trump back, elite defector tells BBC

17. Kim's flood visit prompts scrutiny of North Korean officials' actions